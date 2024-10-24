Rustic Pathways Wins Best Tour Operator Awarded by International Travel Awards

Mentor, Ohio – Rustic Pathways, a leading student travel company, proudly celebrates its recent recognition and winner of the Best Tour Operator at the prestigious International Travel Awards. This accolade is a testament to Rustic Pathways’ commitment to delivering transformative and educational travel experiences for students around the world.

The International Travel Awards highlight the most outstanding performers in the tourism and hospitality sectors, setting a global benchmark for excellence. With more than 5,000 renowned brands from across the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Americas, and Oceania competing, these awards honor only the very best. Rustic Pathways’ win underscores its dedication to exceptional service, innovation, and providing unforgettable journeys for students.

“We are the world leader in student travel,” said Kayla Anzalone, Director of Marketing for Rustic Pathways. “This is thanks to our smart, hard-working people, and thanks to the support of our school partners, student travelers and their families.”

Winning the esteemed International Travel Awards not only marks a significant achievement for Rustic Pathways but also strengthens the company’s global presence and brand reputation. This prestigious recognition opens the door to new opportunities and partnerships within the international market, positioning Rustic Pathways as a trusted leader in student travel. The award serves as a powerful endorsement, enhancing credibility and visibility while attracting new collaborations and expanding the company’s reach.

Rustic Pathways is looking forward to continuing its high-quality travel experiences for students in middle school, high school, or college, with its teen travel programs. The programs allow students to choose from several exciting destinations and embark on the adventure of a lifetime. From tobogganing in the Bavarian Alps to surfing lessons in Portugal or soaking up the cultural hotspots in Japan, there are dozens of adventures available at Rustic Pathways.

For animal lovers, Rustic Pathways offers unique conservation travel experiences where students can step into the role of conservation scientists or even become mahouts—traditional elephant trainers. In Thailand, students have the chance to care for elephants by learning how to feed, bathe, and help protect these majestic creatures, the largest land animals on Earth. Alternatively, students can travel to the Mediterranean to track and observe endangered Greek sea turtles, both on land and at sea, contributing to vital research and preservation efforts in a breathtaking setting.

Rustic Pathways stands out as a leader in student travel, exemplified by its recent recognition as the Best Tour Operator at the International Travel Awards. This prestigious recognition underscores the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences while fostering meaningful connections between students and the world. With a focus on innovative conservation programs and educational adventures, Rustic Pathways continues to inspire the next generation.

Rustic Pathways encourages parents and students to visit its website today and explore the company’s student travel, school group travel, and study abroad opportunities.

About Rustic Pathways

Founded in 1983, Rustic Pathways is a student travel company that inspires travelers to better know their world by offering a range of student travel, school group travel, and study abroad opportunities. With recognition as one of the world’s most innovative travel companies, Rustic Pathways has become renowned for empowering students to positively impact lives and communities around the world.

