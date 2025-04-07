Timberpride Announces Oak Framed Extensions as the New Way to Enhance Homes

Tetbury, Gloucestershire – Timberpride, a family-run leader in oak framed buildings, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative oak framed extension designs, redefining how UK homeowners enhance their living spaces. With over 25 years of expertise, Timberpride is introducing these bespoke solutions in 2025 to meet the surging demand for sustainable, stylish home additions. Based in Tetbury, our skilled artisans craft each extension using locally sourced British oak, blending timeless tradition with modern functionality to deliver unparalleled value and character.

The demand for home extensions has soared, fueled by remote working, growing families, and a passion for home improvement. Timberpride’s newly launched oak framed extensions answer this call with eco-friendly credentials and enduring charm. Unlike mass-produced alternatives, these handmade designs ensure durability and a seamless fit, whether for a sleek modern build or a classic cottage. Clients relocating from London to the Cotswolds rave about Timberpride’s stress-free process and the timeless quality of these new offerings, making oak the standout choice for today’s lifestyles.

Timberpride’s oak framed extensions are more than beautiful, they’re smart investments. These new designs significantly boost property value with high-end finishes and meticulous craftsmanship, appealing to buyers in the competitive Cotswolds market. Compared to other materials, oak offers unmatched longevity and low maintenance, retaining its natural allure for decades. Timberpride’s latest oak conservatories, part of this announcement, exemplify practicality and prestige, delivering lasting returns for country house builders and high-net-worth clients.

Versatility defines Timberpride’s new oak extensions, which can transform into kitchens, dining rooms, or home offices tailored to individual needs. The rise of oak garden rooms now enhanced with Timberpride’s 2025 designs, offers creative retreats and indoor-outdoor living without compromising craftsmanship. Each bespoke extension reflects the client’s vision, whether a busy family needs extra space or a professional seeks a tranquil workspace. By using sustainable, locally sourced oak, Timberpride ensures these extensions not only expand homes but enrich them with character and purpose.

Timberpride’s new offerings include both oak framed extensions and orangeries, tailored to different lifestyles. The updated oak orangeries flood homes with natural light, perfect for an indoor-outdoor connection, while the new extensions provide seamless, robust additions for cohesive expansions. Both showcase Timberpride’s artisanal skill, with orangeries suiting airy designs and extensions offering practical spaces. This flexibility, part of Timberpride’s 2025 launch, ensures homeowners find the ideal fit with expert guidance.

Timberpride’s newly announced oak framed extensions deliver unmatched character, value, and functionality, transforming homes with sustainable elegance. Whether enhancing property appeal or creating bespoke living spaces, these handcrafted designs embody the company’s ethos of quality and heritage. Homeowners are invited to explore Timberpride’s latest solutions at www.timberpride.co.uk or contact info@timberpride.co.uk / 01666504436 to start their journey today.



About Timberpride



Timberpride, based in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, is a family-run specialist with over 25 years of experience crafting bespoke oak framed buildings. Renowned for quality, sustainability, and a personal touch, Timberpride serves homeowners, architects, and builders across the UK.

