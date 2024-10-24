Téo Calvet is aiming to defend his title at this weekend’s race of the French Truck Racing championship in Albi

The Buggyra Academy France drivers are heading into the decisive race of the 2024 French Truck Racing Championship this weekend on the challenging Albi track.

MONACO, FRANCE, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Téo Calvet is looking to defend his title and thus claim his third overall championship title.The odds are stacked in his favor as the Buggyra Academy France driver Téo Calvet holds a 28-point lead over his closest rival, Thomas Robineau. Raphaël and José Sousa, currently sixth and eighth in the championship respectively, will be fighting to improve their final positions."It's going to be a tough weekend in Albi because it's very difficult to overtake here. Qualifying will be decisive, and of course we need to manage the race with a cool head. That will be the toughest challenge. Our goal is clear, we want to end the season with Téo as champion," says Buggyra Academy France CEO Fabien Calvet.At such a crucial moment, also the truck will be very important. "The guys have worked a lot on the truck during the summer break. We saw at Le Mans that it works perfectly and without any problems. Of course, we will do our best together to be at the top this last weekend of the season," explains Fabien Calvet.Although Fabien is a seasoned former racer, he doesn't give his son much advice. "It's been a long time. But if I can tell him anything, it's to be careful and race with his head. It's very close with Robineau, and sometimes it's better to stay back and secure points than to win at any cost," he explains.Like any racer, Téo Calvet can't wait to get back on track. "I can feel the pressure of course. I can be crowned French champion for the third time in a row. I can't wait to race. The championship is really close and mistakes are not allowed," says the 23-year-old Frenchman."I feel good and I am looking forward to the weekend as it is practically a home race. Toulouse is only 45 minutes away from Albi, so the whole family will come to support us, all our friends," adds the reigning champion.The French truck championship race weekend consists of four races in total. On both days, qualifying and the following Superpole will decide the starting order of the first race. The second race, with half the points, will see the order of the top drivers reversed at the start.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.