VOID Technologies Appoints Grupo Samar as Exclusive Distribution Partner for VO+ PE Cavitation Masterbatch in Select European Markets

VOID has appointed Grupo Samar as the exclusive distributor of its VO+ PE 1300 Series cavitation masterbatch technology for select European markets.

Grupo Samar’s expertise, experience and industry reach make them an ideal partner to bring our VO+ technology to these key European markets.” — James Gibson, CEO of VOID Technologies

NEENAH, WI, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VOID Technologies, a leader in sustainable plastic and packaging innovation, has appointed Grupo Samar as the exclusive distributor of its VO+ PE 1300 Series cavitation masterbatch technology for select European markets. Through this agreement, polyethylene (PE) film manufacturers in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, Finland, and Poland will have easier access to the technology, enabling them to develop more sustainable PE films for recycle-ready flexible packaging, agricultural, and industrial applications.

The patented VO+ PE masterbatch, designed for Machine Direction Orientation (MDO) PE films, introduces micro-scale air pockets that lower plastic density and boost opacity through light diffraction, eliminating the need for Titanium Dioxide (TiO₂). This enables film manufacturers to reduce resin usage without compromising mechanical properties, creating high-performance films and packaging with less material. VO+ PE 1300 Series is compliant with direct food contact standards in Europe and has passed European recycling standards outlined by RecyClass.

James Gibson, CEO of VOID Technologies, commented, “Grupo Samar’s expertise, experience and industry reach make them an ideal partner to bring our VO+ technology to these key European markets. This partnership will accelerate our growth in Europe and help manufacturers achieve sustainability and advanced performance in their film and packaging solutions.”

Grupo Samar’s CEO, Vicente Sala, added: “Our collaboration with VOID enables us to deliver state-of-the-art, sustainable technology to our partners across flexible packaging and other PE film industries. We’re excited to introduce and help our customers adopt VO+ technology to develop a new generation of sustainable applications, in conjunction with our current Polyethylene offerings”

VOID’s VO+ PE 1300 Series has been commercialised in North America in innovative sustainable packaging. The technology has been developed on industry-leading MDO-blown film equipment, producing low density, opaque and durable films for across a range of applications like all-PE laminates, wicketed bags, overwraps, and flow wrappers. This collaboration with Grupo Samar extends VOID’s commitment to delivering innovative technologies that address growing demands for sustainable packaging and plastics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.