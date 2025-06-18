INDEVCO Consultancy Launches Tailored Programs for Every Stage of Corporate ESG Transformation

INDEVCO Consultancy Launches New Sustainability Programs

ZOUK, LEBANON, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global expectations for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance continue to rise, and the need for futureproofing becomes a business imperative, INDEVCO Consultancy is proud to unveil its Sustainability for Starters and Sustainability for Transformers programs—two structured, expert-led sustainability programs designed to meet organizations where they are and move them forward with confidence.

Wherever You Are in Sustainability, We’re Ready to Walk with You.

Whether you're just beginning to explore responsible business practices or seeking to scale and institutionalize sustainability at the core of your strategy, INDEVCO Consultancy provides the tools, guidance, and deep industry insight to ensure long-term, meaningful impact.

Our programs are tailored to deliver measurable impact across industries, including Agriculture, Consumer Retail & Services, Distribution & Wholesale, Energy, Resources & Industrials, Government & Public Services, Hospitality & Leisure, Manufacturing, and the Social Sector.

“We’ve built these programs based on decades of experience across manufacturing, packaging, logistics, and energy sectors. Our mission is to transform sustainability from a buzzword into an integrated driver of operational excellence, brand value, and future readiness,” said Gacia Apikian, Sustainability Strategy & Governance Manager at INDEVCO Consultancy.

Two Tailored Programs, One Strategic Vision

RISE: Responsible Impact & Sustainability Essentials

Designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with limited experience in sustainability, RISE is focused on building awareness, initiating action, and laying the groundwork for future growth.

RISE Pro Program

For mid-sized to large companies already on the path, RISE Pro offers a full program guiding companies in establishing a solid foundation for sustainability by aligning business strategy with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, ensuring long-term value creation, regulatory compliance, and positive societal impact.

Choosing the Right Sustainability Program

At INDEVCO Consultancy, we guide you in selecting the best fit for your organization’s needs and your customers’ demands.

Our comprehensive programs based on a modular approach are agile, customizable and designed to address more specific aspects of sustainability and cater to the needs of different industries and stakeholders.

Sustainability for Starters

Objective: Build basic awareness, take first steps

Readiness Stage: For companies ready to take the first step toward responsible business

Prerequisites: None – designed for companies with no prior sustainability work

Key Modules: Awareness, self-assessment, quick wins, mini plan, storytelling

ESG Focus: Introductory concepts with emphasis on environmental impact and basic social responsibility

Benefits: Cost savings, customer trust, compliance readiness

Sustainability for Transformers

Objective: Align ESG with business strategy, governance, and reporting

Readiness Stage: For companies already on the journey and looking to deepen, scale, and integrate sustainability strategically

Prerequisites: Basic sustainability understanding or informal initiatives

Key Modules: ESG strategy, governance, stakeholder engagement, KPIs

ESG Focus: Full ESG integration: materiality, governance, reporting, stakeholder engagement

Benefits: Risk mitigation, brand value, financing readiness

Why INDEVCO Consultancy?

• We meet SMEs where they are, without overwhelming them

• Global and regional sustainability expertise, across diverse industries

• Hands-on, industry-aware consultants, not just academics

• Practical tools, templates, and coaching to reduce internal effort

• Proven frameworks developed from real industry challenges and regulatory expectations

• Cross-sector insights from working with manufacturing, FMCG, energy, packaging, and logistics



Learn More & Take the First Step

Visit www.indevcoconsultancy.com or contact us at requests@indevcoconsultancy.com to discover how we can help you build a more sustainable future—starting today.

Legal Disclaimer:

