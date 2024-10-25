Growth of Industrial Robot Deployment: A Key Driver Transforming the System On Module Market 2024

System On Module Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s System On Module Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The system-on-module market will expand from $2.22 billion in 2023 to $2.43 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.6%. Adoption of sensor technologies and real-time testing solutions are major contributors to this growth.

How Much Will the Global System On Module Market Grow, and What Is the Predicted Annual Growth Rate?

The system on module (SoM) market is anticipated to grow significantly, reaching $3.53 billion in 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. Growth will be driven by the integration of 5G connectivity, the rise of edge computing, increased demand for AI and machine learning, and expansion of IoT ecosystems. Major trends include customization and configurability, integration of AI accelerators, focus on power efficiency, a shift toward RISC-V architecture, and enhanced security features in embedded systems.

Explore the Full Scope of the Global System On Module Market with an In-Depth Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8047&type=smp

What Are The Top Drivers Contributing To The Growth Of The System On Module Market?

The expanding deployment of industrial robots is expected to enhance the market. Industrial robots, designed to execute industrial tasks, incorporate embedded systems assembled from systems on module assemblies. The International Federation of Robotics noted that 3 million industrial robots operated worldwide in 2021, with installations projected to grow steadily at 6% from 2021 to 2024, thereby fueling the system on module market.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/system-on-module-global-market-report

Which Companies Are Leading Growth in the System On Module Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Axiomtek Co Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Avnet Inc., Advantech Co Ltd., Kontron S&T AG, Mercury Systems Inc., DFI Inc., AAEON Technology Inc., Avalue Technology Inc., iBase Technology Inc., SECO S.p.A., Eurotech S.p.A., Congatec AG, Phytec Messtechnik GmbH, iWave Systems Technologies Pvt Ltd., Toradex AG, TechNexion Ltd., Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation, VersaLogic Corporation, iENSO Inc., MYIR Tech Limited, Enclustra AG, Critical Link LLC, Variscite Ltd., SolidRun Ltd., Shiratech Solutions Ltd., Emtrion GmbH, TorizonCore by Toradex, Forlinx Embedded Technology Co Ltd.

What Are the Key Trends Defining the System On Module Market Size?

In the system-on-module market, technological innovation is a key trend. For example, iWave Systems introduced the iW-Rainbow-G46M solderable system-on-module in April 2022, based on the NXP i.MX 8XLite application processor technology, which serves as a foundation for compact connection devices, demonstrating the market's drive for advanced solutions.

Global System On Module Market Segmentation

The system on module market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: ARM Architecture, x86 Architecture, Power Architecture, Other Types

2) By Component: Hardware, Software

3) By Standard: COM Express, SMARC (Smart Mobile Architecture), Qseven, ETX (Embedded Technology Extended), Other Standards

4) By Application: Industrial Automation, Medical, Entertainment, Transportation, Test And measurement, Communication, Other Applications

Geographical Highlights: Asia-Pacific Leading System On Module Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

System On Module Market Overview: Definition and Scope

A system-on-module (SOM) integrates core components of an embedded processing system onto a single printed circuit board, used in devices such as robots and security cameras.

The System On Module Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global System On Module Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The System On Module Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into system on module market size, system on module market drivers and trends, system on module market major players, system on module competitors' revenues, system on module market positioning, and system on module market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

System On Chip Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/system-on-chip-global-market-report

System Basis Chip Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/system-basis-chip-global-market-report

System Infrastructure Software Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/system-infrastructure-software-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.