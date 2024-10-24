Deputy Minister Samantha Graham-Maré welcomes 2GW surge in renewables, signalling growing investor confidence

Deputy Minister Graham-Maré welcomes 2GW surge in renewables, signalling growing investor confidence

Deputy Minister of Energy and Electricity, Samantha Graham-Maré, is pleased to announce the successful registration of 2GW of renewable energy projects with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) during the third quarter of this year. This achievement pushes us past 3.3GW of new renewable capacity in 2024. This is an important milestone that aligns with our commitment to investing in renewable energy and unlocking the full potential of South Africa’s green economy.

“This surge in renewable energy investment is a clear sign that we are heading in the right direction,” said Deputy Minister Graham-Maré. “It demonstrates that confidence in South Africa’s renewable energy market is growing, and we will build on this momentum. Our goal is to accelerate even more gigawatts of renewable energy by continuing to remove unnecessary institutional red tape and making South Africa an even more attractive proposition for investors.”

This progress, though driven by various stakeholders, reflects the collective push toward sustainable energy solutions and shows that we are on the right path to creating a more reliable and environmentally friendly energy supply. It is also a strong signal that investment in renewables is integral to our broader economic strategy.

“South Africa’s potential for renewable energy is immense, and as a department, we remain committed to supporting and enabling this growth. We are working tirelessly to ensure that more projects come online, which will not only strengthen our energy security but also spur job creation and economic growth,” added Graham-Maré.

The Deputy Minister extended her gratitude to the dedicated officials within the Department of Energy and Electricity for their unwavering efforts to drive this transition. “We thank our officials for their continued hard work. Together, we are not only addressing our current energy challenges but also laying the foundation for a sustainable future powered by clean energy.”

This announcement underscores the importance of continued collaboration between government and private sector partners as we work to build a resilient and sustainable energy future for all South Africans.

Media Enquiries:

mediadesk@dmre.gov.za

