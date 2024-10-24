Australia delivers essential learning materials to support flood-affected primary schools in Luang Namtha Province

Ms. Benita Sommerville said “I am very honoured to be here today to see books being printed and sent to Luang Namtha to ensure that teachers can teach their classes and students can continue learning, even in a time of crisis. Australia has a long-term partnership with the Government of Lao PDR to ensure quality primary education is available to all learners. Australia supported the Ministry of Education and Sports with the revision, production and distribution of learning materials for all grades of primary school. Today, Australia will join hands with the Ministry of Education in their recovery efforts and provide extra support to replace damaged teaching and learning materials in affected areas.”

A recent report from the Disaster Management Task Force of the Ministry of Education and Sports indicates that the damage caused by Typhoon Yagi in September 2024 affected 1,800 primary students and teachers in 17 primary schools in Namtha, Nalae and Sing districts. Textbooks, teaching materials, desks, computers and experiment tools, and water dispensers were severely damaged beyond repair.

Australia supported the purchasing of 7,740 textbooks and 1,530 teacher guides for a total value of LAK 330,632,400 (approximatively AUD 22,500). The materials will be delivered to primary schools in Namtha, Nalae and Sing districts. The subjects supported by Australia include Lao Language, Moral Education, Science and the Environment, English, Social Studies, Arts and Handicrafts, Music and Physical Education for all primary grades.

Ms. Benita Sommerville added “When the full impact of the flood is known, we will collaborate with the Ministry of Education and Sports to plan for further replenishment of lost teaching and learning materials across all flood-affected areas”.