Voting Set to Open for Next ADB President

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (24 October 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has officially closed the nomination period for its next President, with voting by ADB’s Board of Governors set to begin on 28 October 2024.

ADB Presidents are nominated from among its regional members and elected by the Board of Governors. Nominations for this election were accepted from 24 September to 23 October 2024.

Mr. Masato Kanda, currently Special Advisor to Japan's Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, is the sole candidate for the position. Read his vision statement.

Governors will be invited to cast their votes on Mr. Kanda’s candidacy by 27 November 2024. The outcome will be announced on 28 November 2024.

Read more about the election process.

