Hollywood Racks Releases New CrossTrack Bike Rack

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hollywood Racks, a leading global bicycle rack manufacturer, announces the release of the new CrossTrack bike rack . The hitch-mounted CrossTrack provides a convenient way to transport one or two bikes at a time. With frameless touchpoints, sturdy design, and an abundance of accessories, the CrossTrack is one of the most versatile bike racks on the market.“We’re excited to bring the CrossTrack and suite of accessories to the world, given the high demand from our valued customers and retailer network,” said Evan Nusbaum, chief executive officer at Hollywood Racks. “This is the only product in our catalog that refrains from any bicycle frame contact while maintaining maximum stability. It’s a testament to the research, development, and testing that went into creating a product like this while keeping our promise of simple, strong, and secure.”Available in 1 bike hitch rack and 2 bike hitch rack models intended for both 1.25-inch and 2-inch hitches, the CrossTrack fits the needs of a diverse array of cyclists. The CrossTrack is designed specifically to accommodate road, gravel, and mountain bikes under 66 lbs. The rack’s design also minimizes bike-to-bike interference by placing each bike in an individual tray.CrossTrack Key Features:• Frameless contact points: holds bike by the wheels• Front handle pull mechanism• Front wheel block• No-wobble hitch tightening system: eliminates slack between the receiver hitch and the rack without the use of any tools (2” Hitch only)• Easy access folding and tilting: easily fold the rack against the car when not in use or tilt down with the front pull handle• Locking hitch pin with keyed alike 8' security cable• Accessories (sold separately): Ramp, LED light bar, wheel locks and wheel size adjuster knobsCrossTrack Specs:• For 1.25” and 2” hitches• Max weight: 66 lbs per bike• Max tire width: 4”• Max wheelbase: 52”• One or two-bike capacityThe CrossTrack will retail for $399.99 (one bike) and $749.99 (two bikes). For additional info, visit https://hollywoodracks.com/pages/meetthecrosstrack About Hollywood RacksBased in Los Angeles, California, Hollywood Racks has been family-owned and operated since 1973. The product catalog includes a wide range of trunk, hitch, and spare tire-mounted bike racks for all types of vehicles. Hollywood Racks also manufactures a variety of specialty racks for E-bikes, cargo bikes, and tricycles. For more information, visit www.hollywoodracks.com

