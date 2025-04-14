Inika Mehra, Miss San Francisco, Honored as Finalist at Prestigious Global Awards

PCOS Alliance Miss San Francisco Inika Mehra performs Bollywood dance at Building Education Gala, raising $1,500 to fund the building of their 6th school in Nepal. Miss San Francisco Inika Mehra speaks onstage at SF Fashion Show about PCOS Alliance and how she will help women with her title

Founder of PCOS Alliance honored for transformative advocacy in women’s health at 2025 Women Changing the World Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inika Mehra, reigning Miss San Francisco and founder of PCOS Alliance, has been named a global finalist and awarded an Honorable Mention at the highly prestigious 2025 Women Changing the World Awards, selected from among 751 global nominees.Presented by Dr. Tererai Trent, renowned humanitarian and Oprah Winfrey’s “all-time favorite guest,” the awards celebrate visionary women leading outstanding change in health, education, tech, sustainability, leadership, and social impact.“These exceptional women are here to awaken hearts, give permission to recapture dreams, and inspire women across the globe to forge a brighter path for all,” says Dr. Trent. “The rising of women is the awakening of everybody.”Struggling with symptoms such as hair loss, chronic fatigue syndrome, cystic acne, and hirsutism—and facing years of undiagnosed and inadequate care—Inika Mehra’s mission is deeply personal. Through her nonprofit, PCOS Alliance, she confronts the silent epidemic of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)—the leading cause of infertility and a hormonal disorder that affects 1 in 10 reproductive-aged women worldwide. Despite its widespread impact, up to 70% of cases remain undiagnosed, leaving millions without answers, treatment, or support.Through PCOS Alliance, Mehra provides grants, resources, and integrative care access for underserved women, particularly for laser hair removal, aesthetic treatments, mental health services, and holistic medical treatments. Her holistic approach empowers women to reclaim their health, rebuild confidence, and unleash the creator within.“I was 11 years old with a beard. I spent years ashamed of my body and invisible illness,” says Mehra. “But your pain is not your weakness—it’s your power. The moment you stop hiding your story is the moment you start changing the world.”A graduate of UC Irvine, certified in Ayurveda and Energy Kinesiology, and named a Holistic Youth Scholar, Inika has designed transformation programs for over 100 patients at The Sanctuary and authored a forthcoming eBook on stress, anxiety, and self-healing.In her first-ever pageant—with under a month of preparation—Inika captured the Miss San Francisco title. Since then, she has served as a featured speaker at major women's health panels, conferences, and events, raised over $6,000 through her handmade cosmetics line and Bollywood dancing for underserved communities in India and Nepal, and launched advocacy campaigns to integrate PCOS education into schools.Inika’s long-term goal is nothing short of systemic change—to reposition PCOS from a misunderstood disorder to a global public health priority.As a classically trained Indo-Western dancer, speaker, and educator, Mehra draws on her cultural heritage to challenge stigma and spark dialogue around women’s health. By weaving together tradition and innovation, she creates space for healing, connection, and awareness—both onstage and in the communities she serves.“When women have the tools to heal their bodies and minds,” she says, “they unlock their full potential—and that power changes everything.”Read the full list of finalists at http://wcwawards.com/finalists Media Contact:For more information on the Women Changing the World Awards visit http://wcwawards.com To connect with Inika Mehra, Email pcosalliance@gmail.com, follow PCOS Alliance on Instagram at @pcosalliance for updates, visit http://www.pcosalliance.org , or connect with her personally on Instagram at @inikamehra

