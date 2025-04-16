Mikey Lucas Set to Speak at SolarCon 2025, Sharing Wealth-Building Tips for Solar Pros

American Energy Fund Mikey Lucas, a prominent energy investor and founder of American Energy Fund SolarCon 2025 Launches in Las Vegas, Bringing Together the Nation’s Top Solar Innovators and Industry Leaders from April 15–17 at Caesars Forum

The American Energy Fund founder will dive into investment strategies on April 16 to help folks in solar think bigger

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mikey Lucas, a prominent energy investor and founder of American Energy Fund, is slated to join a panel discussion at SolarCon 2025, occurring from April 15 to 17 in Las Vegas. Lucas will take the stage on Wednesday, April 16, during the event’s second day. With a career marked by over $180 million in solar project sales and advisory roles with more than 260 businesses, he will offer his perspective on the trajectory of the solar industry and its evolving opportunities, rooted in his deep expertise in energy investments.“I’m looking forward to seeing how far solar technology has come and connecting with the folks driving commercial adoption,” Lucas said ahead of the event. “Solar has seen major growth on the commercial side, and I’m excited to meet with installers and developers who are ready toscale but need the capital to make it happen. That’s where the American Energy Fund comes in—we’re actively looking for those kinds of investment opportunities.”About SolarCon 2025SolarCon 2025, stands as one of the most expected events of the year for the solar industry. Meant to bring together professionals ranging from sales teams and installers to tech innovators and business owners, the conference delivers three days of actionable insights, collaborative learning, and growth opportunities.Attendants can expect a packed schedule with addresses, hands-on technical sessions, and the aforementioned panel discussions, all of them sharing the latest developments shaping solar’s future. Attendees will gain practical knowledge on cutting-edge technologies, sales strategies, and methods for expanding solar enterprises in a dynamic market. Focusing almost entirely on cross-industry partnerships, SolarCon is one of the best opportunities for interested parties to build connections and envision the next steps for clean energy.Previewing the Panel DiscussionMikey Lucas’ panel at SolarCon will cover the trajectory of the solar industry, including emerging trends and the role of financing in its future. Topics may range from the practicalities of scaling commercial solar projects to the intersection of solar with other energy sectors. With the event drawing a diverse crowd of installers, developers, and industry leaders, the discussion promises to shed light on how solar fits into the future of the sector, informed by Lucas’s extensive background.Lucas will be in Las Vegas from Tuesday, April 15, through Saturday, April 19, and is available for limited press engagements during this period. Additional information about Lucas and American Energy Fund is available at www.mikeylucas.com and www.americanenergyfund.io Event and Resource InformationFull details about SolarCon 2025, including the schedule and Lucas’s session, are available on the official conference website . The event offers a prime opportunity for industry professionals to explore innovative strategies for their work and financial growth.###About Mikey LucasMikey Lucas is an energy entrepreneur and business coach who founded American Energy Fund. He’s responsible for deploying over $180 million in solar projects and has consulted more than 260 businesses, showing people how to turn their skills into real, lasting wealth through alternative investments. He’s all about financial freedom, leaving a legacy, and keeping America’s energy on home turf.About American Energy FundAmerican Energy Fund is a private equity outfit that hooks investors up with insider access to private U.S. energy projects—oil, gas, solar, you name it. They focus on parts of the market that need a boost, helping folks build portfolios that hold up against inflation and redirect their tax dollars into cash flowing assets. It’s about securing America’s energy future, one barrel, one panel, and one portfolio at a time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.