North West Legislature meets with Community Safety and Transport and Education over deteriorating status of scholar transport buses, 24 Oct

The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management chaired by Hon. Freddy Sonakile together with the Portfolio Committee on Education, Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation chaired by Hon. Priscilla Williams will hold a joint committee meeting with the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management and Department of Education over the deteriorating status of scholar transport buses in the North West province.

This follows the oversight visits that were conducted by both committees during the oversight week programme at Dr. Kenneth Kaunda district on 8-11 October 2024 where they assessed the state of the buses used to transport learners at various schools.

The meeting is scheduled as follows:

Date : Thursday, 24 October 2024

Time : 14h00

Venue : Legislature Committee Room 2

Members of the Media who would like to attend the meetings should contact Mr. Kabo Letlhogela on 079 879 1448.

