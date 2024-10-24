Small businesses urged to apply for help to reduce their energy bills

Release date: 24/10/24

Small businesses are being urged to apply for Round 2 of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s $154 million Economic Recovery Fund (ERF), before entries close at the end of November.



$20 million has been allocated to help up to 8000 eligible small businesses and not-for-profit organisations, invest in energy efficient equipment or improvements to help reduce their power bills.

Grants range from $2,500 to a maximum of $50,000, with the applicant required to match the contribution.

More than 500 applications have been received since Round 2 opened at the end of August.

48 Flavours gelateria at Trinity Gardens is among more than 100 applicants approved for grants so far.

The company will receive $50,000 towards a $103,000 investment in more energy efficient heating, cooling and refrigeration, with a potential energy savings of up to $33,350 per year, alongside increased productivity benefits.

The grants can be used for investments including:

Purchasing and installing power supply and generation equipment (such as batteries and solar panels)

Replacing existing appliances with more energy efficient appliances (above 4-star rating air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers and dishwashers)

Purchasing/adopting automation technologies that result in greater energy efficiency

Building improvements to ensure more efficient heating and/or cooling.

Currently, the majority of applicants have been from the Agriculture sector, followed closely by Accommodation and Food Services, and Manufacturing.

Most have applied to invest in solar panels with battery, battery storage systems and more energy efficient appliances.

Grants are available on a first-come, first-served basis, until the allocation is exhausted or by November 29, 2024.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

South Australian small businesses are making the most of the opportunity to reduce their running costs, through the second round of the ERF.

There’s no doubt many are feeling the pinch of the increased cost of doing business, and I encourage more small operators to apply for the ERF’s Energy Efficiency Grants.

The initiative reinforces why South Australia is the best place in the nation to do business, according to the Business Council of Australia.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

It’s fantastic to see so many South Australian small businesses taking this opportunity to reduce their power bills.

Electricity costs are one of the biggest imposts to small businesses and this grant halves the cost of purchasing energy efficient equipment and supports small businesses to invest in reducing their power bills for the long-term.

With grants of up to $50,000 up for grabs, I encourage small business owners to take advantage of this opportunity.

Attributable to Brian O’Donnell, Director of 48 Flavours

Although we have solar installed at our manufacturing facility, we use 100 per cent and the balance is sourced by the grid.

It is one of our biggest fixed costs and this grant allows us to install energy efficient equipment which gives us the flexibility to increase our state stores from six locations and to increase productivity.