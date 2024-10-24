City of Boston Awards $50,000 Grant to Mattapan Tech to Expand Digital Refurbished Program

Mattapan Tech's Logo

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayor Michelle Wu's has awarded Mattapan Tech a $50,000 grant to expand its innovative Digital Refurbished Program, an essential initiative that provides refurbished digital devices to vulnerable families residing in Boston. This funding will enable Mattapan Tech to increase its impact, donating digital devices to local children and offering digital literacy training to their family members.Through the Digital Refurbished Program, Mattapan Tech accepts donations of digital devices, such as computers and tablets, that would otherwise end up in landfills. Youth apprentices are employed and trained to troubleshoot, repair, and upgrade these devices, giving them valuable hands-on experience in the tech field. Additionally, Mattapan Tech integrates AI education into its Digital Literacy Program, preparing participants for the rapidly changing digital landscape."This grant presents a tremendous opportunity for us to not only provide technology access to vulnerable families but also to offer meaningful employment and skills training to our youth," said Jacques Dady Jean, Executive Director of Mattapan Tech. "By expanding this program, we are bridging the digital divide and empowering our community with the tools needed to succeed in today's digital world."The success of Mattapan Tech’s program is built on long-standing partnerships with the State Street Foundation and the Cummings Foundation, both champions of equity and social justice. Additionally, key collaborations with government agencies such as the Massachusetts Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the Massachusetts Legislature, and the City of Boston under Mayor Michelle Wu's administration have been instrumental in empowering young people by offering job opportunities and career development in the technology sector. These partnerships continue to support Mattapan Tech’s mission of promoting digital equity and creating economic opportunities for underserved communities.The Digital Refurbished Program has already made a significant impact in the neighborhoods, and with this additional funding from the City of Boston, Mattapan Tech will be able to extend its reach even further. The program not only addresses the immediate need for technology access but also fosters long-term empowerment through education and skill-building for families.For more information or to donate digital devices, please contact Mattapan Tech at (617) 298-0357 or visit www.mattapantech.org ContactMattapan Tech(617) 298-0357jacjean1@mattapantech.org

