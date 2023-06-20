State Street Foundation Awarded To Mattapan Tech Summer Job Training Program
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattapan Tech, a leading non-profit organization focused on bridging the digital divide, is delighted to announce that it has been awarded a generous grant of $60,000 from State Street Foundation, the charitable arm of State Street. The grant has been designated to support the Mattapan Tech Summer Youth Hands-on Job Training Program, which aims to provide valuable training and income opportunities for young people of color during the summer vacation.
Mattapan Tech
State Street, a renowned financial services company, recognizes the importance of empowering underprivileged youth with the skills and experience necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital world. Through their substantial support, they have demonstrated a commitment to fostering equity and diversity.
The Mattapan Tech Summer Youth Hands-on Job Training Program is designed to equip young individuals with essential technical skills, including coding, programming, and digital literacy. The program offers a comprehensive curriculum and engaging workshops, enabling participants to gain hands-on experience and valuable insights into the technology industry.
This grant will have a transformative impact on the program, allowing Mattapan Tech to expand its reach and create more opportunities for young people of color to access quality training and income sources during their summer break. The funding will be used to enhance the program's infrastructure, provide scholarships and financial aid to deserving students, and ensure the availability of cutting-edge technology for learning purposes.
"We are incredibly grateful to State Street Foundation for their generous grant, which will enable us to make a meaningful difference in the lives of young individuals from underserved communities" said Jacques Dady Jean Spokesperson an Program Development Officers at Mattapan Tech "With this support, we can offer them the resources, guidance, and opportunities they need to succeed in the rapidly evolving tech industry" Julia Martinez, the Chair of Mattapan Tech said.
The Mattapan Tech Summer Youth Hands-on Job Training Program aligns with State Street Foundation commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in all aspects of society. By investing in the education and professional development of young people, they are helping to create a more equitable and prosperous future.
For more information about Mattapan Tech and its programs, please visit www.mattapantech.org
