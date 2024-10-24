What Happens After Multiple Resuscitations: Bridging Worlds Through Spiritual Warfare & Rare Diseases

The Magician. Transforming into my highest self, Alchemizing my pain into wealth, Manifesting what I truly desire, Building up the ViiSquad Empire, Connecting the worlds that are unseen, Bridging the gaps that are in between, Honoring both my light and da

The Hermit. Isolated so that I may find myself, Going inward to access infinite knowledge and wealth, Introspecting to unlock my mind, Freeing myself from space and time, Tapping into Sources energy, Diving deep to find my true Divinity -Vii-