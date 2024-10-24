Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,245 in the last 365 days.

Idaho-Mexico Trade Office MeetingsNov18

StartNovember 18, 2024 MTAll day eventEndNovember 22, 2024 MTAll day event

Looking to succeed in key international markets? The highly skilled trade office in Mexico operated by the State of Idaho is ready to assist your company.

Meetings are primarily driven by company interests/questions, so take advantage by presenting information goals and questions specific to your business. This is also a good time to inquire about market trends and opportunities, or any other questions you may have about doing business within Mexico and Central America.

Idaho-Mexico Commerce Trade Office Manager, Beatriz Sanchez will visit Idaho to discuss opportunities in Mexico and Central America on November 18-19 (Northern Idaho) and 20 – 22 (Treasure Valley).

Beatriz’s mission is to guide you through all the steps of expanding into foreign markets. Services include, but are not limited to:

  • Providing and analyzing market information and research
  • Importing information
  • Maintaining relationships with international government agencies
  • Scheduling overseas appointments
  • Conducting buyer pre-qualification and due diligence

*Meeting times will be first come first served, and registration will close once all time slots are filled

Don’t miss this opportunity and schedule your meeting today!

We promote, connect, and educate Idaho producers to help them grow their marketplace

For questions reach out to Business Development Specialist, Sharon Canaday.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Idaho-Mexico Trade Office MeetingsNov18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more