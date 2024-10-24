Idaho-Mexico Trade Office MeetingsNov18

Looking to succeed in key international markets? The highly skilled trade office in Mexico operated by the State of Idaho is ready to assist your company.

Meetings are primarily driven by company interests/questions, so take advantage by presenting information goals and questions specific to your business. This is also a good time to inquire about market trends and opportunities, or any other questions you may have about doing business within Mexico and Central America.

Idaho-Mexico Commerce Trade Office Manager, Beatriz Sanchez will visit Idaho to discuss opportunities in Mexico and Central America on November 18-19 (Northern Idaho) and 20 – 22 (Treasure Valley).

Beatriz’s mission is to guide you through all the steps of expanding into foreign markets. Services include, but are not limited to:

Providing and analyzing market information and research

Importing information

Maintaining relationships with international government agencies

Scheduling overseas appointments

Conducting buyer pre-qualification and due diligence

*Meeting times will be first come first served, and registration will close once all time slots are filled

Don’t miss this opportunity and schedule your meeting today!

We promote, connect, and educate Idaho producers to help them grow their marketplace

For questions reach out to Business Development Specialist, Sharon Canaday.