New RotoMARKETPLACE Group Lowers Bulk Resin and Materials Costs For North America Rotational Molding Manufacturers

RotoMARKETPLACE provides innovative group-buying power for small-midsized rotational molding manufacturers.

RotoMARKETPLACE immediately reduces volume supplies and service expenses via group purchasing discounts, and quarterly supplier rebate.

All rotomolding manufacturers now have access to the lowest price for bulk supplies – so that they can compete on customer delivery and service, and reduce the amount of time they spend negotiating.” — Brian Kuzera, RotoMARKETPLACE CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RotoMARKETPLACE, a group of Independent rotational molders focused on obtaining group purchasing power for bulk resin, supplies and services, today launched its operations to all small-to-midsized North American rotational molders and their suppliers.

RotoMARKETPLACE is the first industry-wide rotomolding-specific, trade organization that links independent manufacturers and industry suppliers, and provides an innovative new approach to optimized group purchasing. RotoMARKETPLACE’s aggregate group purchasing power allows rotomolders to lower bulk supply pricing and reduce costs of resins, accessories, packaging, supplies and services.

Rotational Molding Manufacturers and Suppliers Benefit

The RotoMARKETPLACE Group's purchasing power enables rotational molding manufacturers to receive the best possible price for supplies and services, and a broader selection of high-quality items and support, compared to making those purchases on their own.

RotoMARKETPLACE Members receive long-term supply contracts that provide specialized competitive pricing, supply chain reliability, service guarantees, and a financial rebate based on gross purchases. The result is lower, competitive pricing and a more favorable supply contract.

RotoMARKETPLACE gives Suppliers and Service Providers the opportunity to have predictive large bulk purchases, and reduce unplanned spot discounting and overhead costs. Suppliers also benefit from long-term dedicated customers with consistent ordering.

“This is an important day in the rotational molding industry. All rotomolding manufacturers now have access to the lowest price for bulk supplies – so that their business can compete on customer delivery and service, and reduce the amount of time they spend negotiating,” said CEO Brian Kuzera. “With RotoMARKETPLACE, rotomolders can now save up to hundreds of thousands of dollars per month on their bulk purchases, and also receive a quarterly rebate. This is a giant step forward for the industry.”

Why RotoMARKETPLACE is Important for the Rotational Molding Industry

Rotomolders are under economic and production pressure to increase margins and revenue. Consolidation in the industry now has most midsized rotational molders competing with large operations that get better bulk supply pricing from manufacturers.

RotoMARKETPLACE is a growing group of small-to-midsized rotational molders that have combined to create group purchasing into buying power. The RotoMARKETPLACE Organization was developed to help create a level playing field and obtain the best pricing for bulk manufacturing supplies, especially resins.

For example, resins that are used by rotational molders for production, can vary in pricing from $.30-$.50 per pound every month. Most rotational molders use up to hundreds of thousands of pounds of resins per month. As a result, savings and group purchasing of bulk products, including resins, can yield immediate monthly expense line reduction and a solid revenue increase.

“Smaller to mid-sized rotational molding operations have asked us to help them get consistent, bottom-line pricing for bulk supplies and services, as well as supply chain consistency,” added Kuzera. “RotoMARKETPLACE was created to level the playing field for smaller-to mid-sized rotomolders, so that we can all obtain best bulk supplies pricing. The reduced expenses will help us compete better and offer customers consistent end product cost.”

How RotoMARKETPLACE Works

RotoMARKETPLACE is built around a group purchasing model that is used in other manufacturing industries. First, the RotoMARKETPLACE Group negotiates and enters into group preferential pricing and service contracts with vetted suppliers of bulk rotomolding supplies such as resins, fasteners, packaging supplies, logistics operations such as transportation, and service suppliers such as insurance, IT support, and software.

Members of RotoMARKETPLACE then are offered this Group-specific preferential pricing, plus a quarterly rebate based on dollars purchased from each supplier. Group Members also receive guaranteed levels of quality and service. RotoMARKETPLACE Members also can select new suppliers for vetting, will have a relevant Group-presence in the industry, and receive the latest updates on industry news, innovations, and issues from RotoMARKETPLACE.

RotoMARKETPLACE Pricing and Availability

RotoMARKETPLACE is available now to all North American rotational molders. Rotational molding manufacturers and suppliers that are interested in an application or more information about how to sign up, can contact RotoMARKETPLACE at https://roto-marketplace.com/contact-us/ via email at info@roto-marketplace.com or Phone at +1 503-489-9729.

About RotoMARKETPLACE

RotoMARKETPLACE LLC is an independent organization of Rotational Molding Manufacturers who work together to negotiate the best, most consistent pricing, delivery, availability and service terms from industry Suppliers. The RotoMARKETPLACE organization is designed to help all rotomolders have consistent, low pricing and develop buying power through the group. RotoMARKETPLACE is based in Vancouver, Washington USA. To learn more about RotoMARKETPLACE and its capabilities, visit https://roto-marketplace.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

