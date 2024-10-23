Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 23, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, October 23 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 23, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 1:40 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Harris.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives
numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 450
HB 843
HB 1409
HB 2160
HB 2265
HB 2378
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments
made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 267
SB 1232
SB 1237
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 450
HB 843
HB 1409
HB 2160
HB 2265
HB 2378
SB 267
SB 365
SB 867
SB 920
SB 1132
SB 1133
SB 1134
SB 1160
SB 1232
SB 1237
SB 1319
Bills Referred
HR 567 Health
HB 2645 Professional Licensure
HB 2646 Judiciary
HB 2647 Judiciary
HB 2648 Aging And Older Adult Services
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 559 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed
HB 1578 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2085 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2481 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2533 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2583 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2608 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 155 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
SB 365 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 867 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 920 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1132 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1133 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1134 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1230 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 93
SB 915
SB 1228
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating the year of 2024 as the "Year of the Franklin Institute" in Pennsylvania.
201-1
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
