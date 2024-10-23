Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 23, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, October 23 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 23, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 1:40 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Harris.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

 numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 450

HB 843

HB 1409

HB 2160

HB 2265

HB 2378

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments

made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 267

SB 1232

SB 1237

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 450

HB 843

HB 1409

HB 2160

HB 2265

HB 2378

 

SB 267

SB 365

SB 867

SB 920

SB 1132

SB 1133

SB 1134

SB 1160

SB 1232

SB 1237

SB 1319

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 567     Health

                   

HB 2645   Professional Licensure

HB 2646   Judiciary

HB 2647   Judiciary

HB 2648   Aging And Older Adult Services

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 559        From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

 

HB 1578      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2085      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2481      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2533      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2583      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2608      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

SB 155         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 365         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 867         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 920         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1132       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1133       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1134       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1230       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 93

 

SB 915

SB 1228

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 559

A Resolution designating the year of 2024 as the "Year of the Franklin Institute" in Pennsylvania.           

201-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, November 12, 2024  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

