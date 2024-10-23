Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 23, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, October 23 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 23, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 1:40 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Harris.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 450

HB 843

HB 1409

HB 2160

HB 2265

HB 2378

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments

made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 267

SB 1232

SB 1237

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 450

HB 843

HB 1409

HB 2160

HB 2265

HB 2378

SB 267

SB 365

SB 867

SB 920

SB 1132

SB 1133

SB 1134

SB 1160

SB 1232

SB 1237

SB 1319

Bills Referred

HR 567 Health

HB 2645 Professional Licensure

HB 2646 Judiciary

HB 2647 Judiciary

HB 2648 Aging And Older Adult Services

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 559 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HB 1578 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2085 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2481 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2533 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2583 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2608 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 155 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 365 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 867 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 920 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1132 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1133 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1134 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1230 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 93

SB 915

SB 1228

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 559 A Resolution designating the year of 2024 as the "Year of the Franklin Institute" in Pennsylvania. 201-1

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.