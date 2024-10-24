Mental Health Warriors: Beal Wellness Raises Over $2,000 at NAMI Walk

The Beal Wellness team at the 2024 NAMI Walk, where they raised over $1,000 for mental health awareness and served as a Bronze Sponsor.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beal Wellness, a leading provider of mental health services in Georgia, is proud to announce its participation in the 2024 NAMI Walk, held Saturday October 5. As a Bronze Sponsor for the event, Beal Wellness was honored to stand alongside advocates, organizations, and community members to support mental health awareness, raise funds, and combat the stigma surrounding mental health issues.This year, Beal Wellness staff members collectively raised over $1,000 for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), with all proceeds going toward mental health advocacy, education, and support programs. The NAMI Walk is an annual event that gathers participants from across the country to bring attention to mental health concerns and provide support for individuals and families affected by mental illness.“Our team was thrilled to be part of this year’s NAMI Walk. We’re committed to our mission of making mental health a priority for everyone,” said Jennifer Beal, CEO of Beal Wellness. “We want to thank our staff and the entire Beal Wellness family for their dedication, time, and generous donations. We couldn’t be prouder of the effort put forth to raise both awareness and much-needed funds for mental health support.”The Beal Wellness team attended the event in full force, engaging with attendees, sharing resources, and giving away a festive fall-themed raffle basket valued at over $150. Filled with seasonal pumpkin spice candles, cookies, pancake mix, tea, and more, the basket added an element of fun and warmth to the day. The team’s presence at the walk was not only about raising funds but also about reinforcing their commitment to supporting individuals in the community who face mental health challenges.The event also featured a special encounter between CEO Jennifer Beal and Blair Miller, renowned news anchor for ANF and the event’s emcee. Their meeting underscored the importance of media support in spreading the word about mental health advocacy.Beal Wellness continues to lead by example, advocating for accessible mental health care in Georgia and fostering a supportive environment for all individuals, regardless of their mental health journey. The organization looks forward to participating in future NAMI events and continuing its efforts to end the stigma associated with mental illness.For more information about Beal Wellness and its mental health services, please visit www.BealWellness.com

