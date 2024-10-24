Beal Wellness Invests in Tomorrow’s Leaders at the Children’s Ball

Beal Wellness proudly sponsors the Children’s Ball, supporting kids’ mental health and celebrating their growth and potential.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beal Wellness is excited to announce its sponsorship of the Annual Children’s Ball, hosted by the East Suburban Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America. The event will take place on November 16, 2024, at The Ballroom at the Carlos Center in Atlanta.Beal Wellness is a trusted mental health center that helps children and teens feel better and grow stronger. We offer services like evaluations to find out what each child needs, counseling to help them deal with feelings, and medication management to support their health. Led by Dr. Beal, who is also a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) Clinical Network doctor, we focus on helping children face their challenges and reach their best potential.“We are thrilled to support this year’s Children’s Ball,” said Dr. Beal. “Our mission is to make sure kids feel supported, confident, and happy. This event is all about celebrating their potential, and we’re honored to be a part of it.”The Children’s Ball is a special event where kids get dressed up and come together for an evening of fun, dancing, and making memories. It’s like a fancy gala, just for kids! The night will include fun activities and a chance for kids to celebrate with their friends and families.At Beal Wellness, we believe that every child deserves the best care and support. Whether it’s helping with anxiety, ADHD, autism, trauma, behavior problems, or other challenges, we are here for families every step of the way.For more information about the Children’s Ball, please visit www.thechildrensball.net . For more information about Beal Wellness and the services we provide, visit www.bealwellness.com or call (404) 768-2218.About Beal WellnessBeal Wellness is a leading mental health provider for children and teens in Georgia. We offer evaluations, counseling, and medication management to help young people manage their feelings and behaviors. Led by Dr. Beal, a CHOA Clinical Network doctor, Beal Wellness is dedicated to creating a safe and caring space for kids to grow.About Jack and Jill of America, Inc.Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is a national organization focused on building future African-American leaders through leadership, service, and community activities.

