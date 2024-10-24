The Functional Academics Program by SDES Earns iKeepSafe COPPA Safe Harbor and FERPA Certifications

Functional Academics by SDES iKeepSafe

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specially Designed Education Services is thrilled to announce that The Functional Academics Program’s online data collection system FLIGHT (Functional Learning Insights Guiding & Helping Teachers) has earned the iKeepSafe COPPA Safe Harbor, FERPA and California Student Privacy Certifications. These certifications signify that the Program has been proactively and independently assessed by iKeepSafe, an experienced privacy protection organization.

iKeepSafe Privacy Certifications simplify privacy compliance for education technology vendors and make it easy for schools to identify websites, apps, data management platforms, and other technology products that follow various privacy laws governing student data. Products that carry the iKeepSafe badge provide educators and parents with the assurance that the product meets iKeepSafe’s standards in the areas of privacy, safety, and security.

The Functional Academics Program by Specially Designed Education Services is a comprehensive scope and sequence roadmap that enables students with moderate to severe disabilities to improve their ability to live independently and show meaningful growth both academically and personally, while creating accountability with data-driven, evidence-based results. Developed by special education teachers for teachers, the Program is a student-focused special education curriculum that uniquely addresses state standards. The Program enables teachers to educate based on each child’s present level of performance in a one-to-one or small group setting.

With built-in data collection tools, FLIGHT is the first and only automated, online data collection system that links directly to the comprehensive Functional Academics Curriculum making it simple for educators to produce data-driven IEP reports for parents and school administrators.

Special Educator, Founder, and CEO of Specially Designed Education Services Suzanne Fitzgerald is thrilled to have her program achieve this valued certification. “Protecting and empowering our community of special education students is at the heart of everything I believe in. It is with great pride that we have been able to add this level of protection to our Functional Academic Program data collection system FLIGHT. At SDES we are committed to recognizing and valuing everyone's journey. We are avid students of life who are passionately listening, learning, and finding new ways to push the status quo to enable every person to reach their true potential. We care passionately about the well-being of the community we serve and strive to improve the lives of people with disabilities in measurable and meaningful ways. This certification is the highest level of protection available to keep our students safe and we are honored to have met the program requirements.”

“We congratulate The Functional Academics Program by Specially Designed Education Services on earning the iKeepSafe COPPA Safe Harbor and FERPA Certifications! Their commitment to this process clearly shows their dedication to safeguarding student data,” said iKeepSafe President Amber Lindsay.

ABOUT Specially Designed Education Services

The real standard for teaching functional academics. Developed by teachers for teachers, The Functional Academics Program is a comprehensive, evidence-based roadmap with a scope and sequence designed to empower students with complex learning challenges to increase their independence and reach their full potential. By providing a clear and actionable framework for educators to address the unique needs of the students in their classroom in a structured and meaningful way, for the first time, districts can expect fidelity of use providing the much-needed consistency across grade levels. Thought leaders in the special education realm, SDES has created a game-changing data-driven program that includes all the tools to enable educators to create concrete data-based reporting necessary to drive real accountability. Their ongoing collaborative work with educators, students, families, and administrators provides an unprecedented connection and in-depth understanding of the learning community they serve, which sets them apart from others.

ABOUT IKEEPSAFE

The Internet Keep Safe Coalition (iKeepSafe) certifies digital products as compliant with state and federal requirements for handling protected personal information. We help organizations achieve and maintain compliance through product assessments, monthly monitoring, annual training, and assistance with remediation. To view iKeepSafe’s list of assessed products, visit https://ikeepsafe.org/products/.

Legal Disclaimer:

