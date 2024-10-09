Introducing FLIGHT, the only automated, online data collection system linking to the Functional Academics Curriculum

Functional Academics by SDES The Functional Academics Program aims to stay simple and user-friendly without compromising what students need. The final product masterfully simplifies complex variables, making instruction easy to administer and seamless to use while staying student-foc FLIGHT data collection software is designed to be as straightforward as possible while maintaining the integrity of program implementation.

Designed to propel special education IEP progress monitoring and reporting to an unprecedented level

I have absolutely loved getting to know the FLIGHT online data collection suite that Functional Academics has created, truly makes inputting data and monitoring student progress simple!” — Jennifer O’Neill, Secondary Special Education Instructional Specialist

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thought leaders in the Special Education space, Specially Designed Education Services (SDES) is thrilled to announce the addition of the cutting-edge, cloud-based progress tracking and real-time reporting system called FLIGHT (Functional Learning Insights Guiding & Helping Teachers), which makes IEP tracking teacher-friendly and truly data-driven. The new platform was designed from the ground up based on deep collaboration with special educators, parents, and administrators from around the country. Extensive platform testing and optimization have been completed to ensure the data is useful, meaningful, and exceptionally intuitive to the entire learning support team.

SDES is always whole-student focused, and this revolutionary addition to The Functional Academics Program makes it the only evidence-based solution that enables teachers to educate centered on each child’s present level of performance in a one-to-one or small group setting. Additionally, the inclusion of Functional Science, Functional Social Studies, Executive Functioning, and double the number of lessons, make The Functional Academics Program the only student-based special education curriculum that addresses the State Standards in a truly functional and meaningful way.

"We are so grateful for the significant involvement of the special education community in the development of FLIGHT. They have provided incredibly valuable insights while rigorously testing the Program to ensure it delivers a comprehensive solution in a user-friendly way, to aid in the success of their classrooms," expressed Suzanne Fitzgerald, former Special Education Teacher turned President and CEO of Specially Designed Education Services. "Their contributions have enabled us to develop the first-of-its-kind 'digital team roadmap'—directly linked to the Curriculum—that empowers students with moderate to severe disabilities to achieve their maximum potential and foster independence. Designed exclusively by experts with hands-on classroom experience, we're not just aiming higher—we're propelling students to take off and soar!”

You Asked. We Listened. It’s Here! Special Education leaders who were directly involved in the functionality and testing of the new online addition to The Functional Academics Program are beyond excited about this addition. “I have absolutely loved getting to know the FLIGHT online data collection suite that Functional Academics has created,” said Jennifer O’Neill, Secondary Special Education Instructional Specialist at Broken Arrow Public Schools. “Progress monitoring student learning is such an important part of special education and the platform that Functional Academics has created truly makes inputting data and monitoring student progress simple! Intentional use of meaningful data is exactly what we need to help maximize the educational and functional advancement of our students. The reports are user-friendly and give us the information we need to support teachers and students in using The Functional Academics Program.”

This release is a major update, built on a decade of feedback from all levels of the classroom. The Functional Academics Program aims to stay simple and user-friendly without compromising what students need. The final product masterfully simplifies complex variables, making instruction easy to administer and seamless to use while staying student-focused. The same philosophy applies to this new FLIGHT data collection software—designed to be as straightforward as possible while maintaining the integrity of program implementation.

And this is only the beginning! As adoption grows, SDES is dedicated to their community and will be constantly collecting feedback for ongoing enhancements, keeping “Students and teachers first!” as their core value.

About The Functional Academics Program by Specially Designed Education Services

The real standard for teaching functional academics. Developed by teachers for teachers, The Functional Academics Program is a comprehensive, evidence-based roadmap with a scope and sequence designed to empower students with complex learning challenges to increase their independence and reach their full potential. By providing a clear and actionable framework for educators to address the unique needs of the students in their classroom in a structured and meaningful way, for the first time, districts can expect fidelity of use providing the much-needed consistency across grade levels. Thought leaders in the special education realm, SDES has created a game-changing data-driven program that includes all the tools to enable educators to create concrete data-based reporting necessary to drive real accountability. Their ongoing collaborative work with educators, students, families, and administrators provides an unprecedented connection and in-depth understanding of the learning community they serve, which sets them apart from others. SDES participates in iKeepSafe’s Safe Harbor Program and the Functional Academics FLIGHT data collection software has been independently verified and certified to ensure the collection, use, maintenance, and disclosure of personal information is kept private. Investor Relation questions: Please reach out to investor.relations@sdesworks.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.