Comer, Fallon, Higgins Demand Transparency from DOE Following Revelation that Biden-Harris Administration is Hiding Study on Impacts of LNG Exports

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Pat Fallon (R-Texas), and Representative Clay Higgins (R-La.) are continuing to investigate the Department of Energy’s (DOE) ban on new permits for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) exports to non-Free Trade Agreement countries. They are raising concerns that DOE has not been fully transparent with Congress about a study on the impacts of LNG exports. In a letter to DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm, the lawmakers demand documents and communications, including those involving the National Energy Technology Lab (NETL) and the White House, related to analysis of LNG exports and their impacts on the U.S. economy, energy security, environment, and national security.

“[R]ecently surfaced information not previously disclosed to the Committee casts significant doubt on whether DOE provided full transparency into the actions leading up to this ban. As such, the Committee demands further information,” wrote the lawmakers. “In imposing its LNG ban, the Biden-Harris Administration cited a need for an updated study of the potential environmental, economic, energy security, national security, and other impacts of additional LNG exports. The Committee has learned, however, that a draft study may, in fact, have already been compiled in 2023 and that DOE failed to provide this relevant information responsive to both the Committee’s requests and interested parties seeking disclosure of information under the Freedom of Information Act.”

In March 2024, the Oversight Committee requested information from DOE regarding its LNG export ban and participated in a staff-level briefing with DOE in April 2024 to understand the reasoning behind this unprecedented action. Despite the Oversight Committee’s requests, recently surfaced information raises concerns DOE is hiding a 2023 study on the impacts of LNG exports. According to reports, a draft 2023 study on the impacts of LNG exports was sent to senior Biden-Harris Administration officials, yet DOE has not mentioned or provided this draft study in communications or hearings before the House Oversight Committee. In April 2024, the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs held a hearing with Brad Crabtree, Assistant Secretary for DOE’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, but he did not refer to any such documents, information, or draft study from 2023. In May 2024, Secretary Granholm appeared before the Oversight Committee and stated, “[the updated study] will be complete in the first quarter of next year.”

“Transparency on this issue is essential. DOE’s action has thrown vital U.S. businesses—companies that invest billions in capital in long-term projects, support tens of thousands of U.S. jobs, and bolster the energy security of our allies—into turmoil as they grapple with uncertainty from politically-motived federal actions,” continued the lawmakers. “The Committee demands that DOE finally provide complete and accurate information related to the Committee’s investigation and all relevant studies or drafts thereof that may have been conducted or prepared prior to DOE’s January 26, 2024, imposition of the Biden-Harris LNG export ban.”

Read the letter to Secretary Granholm here.