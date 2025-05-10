Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement Announces Roundtable on National Police Week

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement Chair Clay Higgins (R-La.) today announced the panel will hold a roundtable on “A View From the Frontlines: A Police Week Roundtable on Emerging Issues Facing American Law Enforcement.” This roundtable will take place during National Police Week and will identify and examine the challenges state and local law enforcement agencies face when working with the federal government and how the federal government can better support them. State and local law enforcement agencies often assist federal agencies at large events in addition to being on the front lines of their own communities.



“Law enforcement officers risk their lives every day fighting on the front lines and keeping Americans safe. This National Police Week, thousands of attendees in Washington, D.C. will honor the lives of nearly 25,000 officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities. This roundtable will focus on improving the cooperative operations of federal, state and local law enforcement. We look forward to hearing participants’ feedback on how to fight crime more effectively,” said Subcommittee Chairman Higgins.

WHAT: Roundtable on “A View From the Frontlines: A Police Week Roundtable on Emerging Issues Facing American Law Enforcement”

DATE: May 14, 2025

TIME: 2:00 p.m. ET

LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building

PARTICIPANTS:

Col. Robert T. Hodges, Superintendent, Louisiana State Police

Sgt. Edward Lenz, Patrol Sergeant, Adams Township (PA) Police Department & Member, Butler County Emergency Services Unit

Sgt. Aaron Zaliponi, Patrol Sergeant, Adams Township (PA) Police Department & SWAT Team Leader, Butler County Emergency Services Unit

Additional participants may be added.

WATCH: The roundtable will be livestreamed here.