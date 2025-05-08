Hearing Wrap Up: Women’s Sports are for Women Only

WASHINGTON—The Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) today held a hearing on “Unfair Play: Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.” At the hearing, members examined the impact of policies adopted by athletic governance bodies that allow biological men to compete in women’s sports. These policies contradict federal law, demean women, and threaten their physical safety. Despite these threats to women, Democrats invited a radical activist who claimed men competing in women’s sports poses no harm to them. Democrats also refused to ask the female athletes in attendance a single question on the record.

Key Takeaways:

Women’s sports are for women only. Radical leftists, including USA Fencing’s leadership, are allowing biological men to compete against women in women’s only events in violation of federal law.

USA Fencing is the recognized National Governing Body for fencing in the United States. It is required to comply with United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee rules and procedures as well as federal statutes concerning equal athletic opportunity. Additionally, USA Fencing is required to comply with President Trump’s Executive Order on Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.

Just over a month ago, Stephanie Turner – a competitive fencer – was forced to take a knee, receive a black card, and get disqualified from USA Fencing because she refused to face a man in a women’s fencing event at the University of Maryland.

Stephanie Turner testified: “The [United States Fencing Association] has over 200 self-declared members who identify as ‘transgender’. Each time a man competes in the women’s category, with USAF’s support, it removes fair sport and takes opportunities from women […] It’s unbelievably demeaning to female fencers to put down the differences between men and women and any woman’s loss to a man as a ‘skill issue’ or that a woman simply needs to work harder […] Within the USFA authoritative body, there is a culture of intimidation toward women which demands that we be silent when men enter our tournaments. A culture that includes public humiliation, doxxing, social ostracism, dismissal, and even threats […] The USFA up until my protest has been unresponsive to women’s demands for fair fencing and instead doubled down on efforts to promote male inclusion in the female category.”

Allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports demeans women, places them in physical danger, and denies them the chance to succeed in their own sport.

A United Nations report highlights increased risks to female athletes when male athletes compete in female-only sports. The report finds that female athletes face greater vulnerability to serious physical injuries under these circumstances. As of March 2024, over 600 female athletes in more than 400 competitions lost a combined total of more than 890 medals in 29 different sports to male competitors. The report states that males have inherent performance advantages in sports. Documented injuries to female athletes have included concussions, broken legs, skull fractures, and knocked-out teeth.

A 2010 study of 82 athletes across six sports showed that men’s and women’s world record times differed by nearly 10 percent across the board. World records can differ 10 to 30 percent between males and females in strength-related sports.

Payton McNabb, a former high school volleyball player, was injured by a biological man in a women’s event. She received a spike on the face, causing severe, life-altering injuries. She testified: “My athlete career was hindered and cut short because I was forced to compete against a male athlete on an opposing high-school women’s volleyball team on September 1, 2022 […] Towards the end of the game, the male athlete went up to spike the ball, and it came right at my face, slamming into my head. The force of the ball knocked me down — unconscious while my body laid in a fencing position on the court […] That was my last day playing volleyball. Medical professionals informed me and my family the heavy news that I suffered a traumatic brain injury, a brain bleed, and my body was experiencing partial paralysis on my right side. The doctors couldn’t confirm how long it would take for my body to recover — it could take months or even years, and they couldn’t confirm whether I’d ever be 100% back. While I’ve learned to navigate my new normal, there are several challenges that I deal with on a daily basis — severe headaches, balance issues, vision impairment and, as my mom has said, I’m just not the same kid. It is completely aggravating because the injury I suffered was 100% avoidable — if only my rights as a female athlete had been more important than a man’s feelings.”

Americans agree that men should not compete in women’s sports. The DOGE Subcommittee will work with the Trump Administration to ensure women’s sports are for women only.

An Ipsos Poll from January 2025 shows 94 percent of Republicans, 67 percent of Democrats, and 64 percent of Independents agree: Keep men out of women’s sports.

Despite the views of Americans, Democrats invited a radical activist who testified that men should be able to compete in women’s sports. Democrats also did not ask a single question to the female athletes in attendance, Stephanie Turner and Payton McNabb.

Subcommittee Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) stated during her opening statement: “We cannot and should not forget the gruesome injury suffered by one of our witnesses today, Payton McNabb. It happened when she was spiked in the head by a male athlete who identified as transgender. This is why I look forward to fighting and winning the battle to keep men out of women’s sports, alongside President Trump and brave women like Stephanie and Payton.”

Member Highlights:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), the chairwoman of the DOGE Subcommittee, questioned Stephanie Turner and Payton McNabb about the implications of men competing in women’s sports.

Rep. Greene: “Miss Turner, refusing to compete against a man cost you a 12 month probation. Did you feel you were in a safe environment, free from abuse when you were told you must against a man in an all-out competition?”

Turner: “No.”

Rep. Greene: “Miss McNabb, when a biological man spiked a ball into your head, were you free from physical or emotional abuse?”

McNabb: “I was not.”

Rep. Greene: “Miss McNabb, did you feel you were placed in a safe environment when you faced a biological male in a girls’ volleyball game?”

McNabb: “No, I did not feel safe.”

Rep. Greene: “Miss Turner, were you safe when you were forced to go up against the biological male in your sport?”

Turner: “No, I was not.”

Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) questioned witnesses about whether they support men competing in women’s sports. The female athletes testified they do not believe that men should compete, but the Democrats’ witness and the USA Board Chair testified that they should be able to compete in women’s sports.

Rep. Comer: “Do you believe biological men should compete in women’s sports?”

Turner: “No.”

McNabb: “No.”

Lehfeldt: “If they comply with the requirements that have been set by our policy they deserve to compete […]

Rep. Comer: “Mr. Lehfeldt, I’m going to take that as a yes.”

Graves: “I agree with Mr. Lehfeldt that trans women should be able to compete in the sport in accordance with their gender identity.”

Rep. Comer: “So two no’s and two yeses.”

Rep. Brian Jack (R-Ga.) requested Stephanie Turner detail the culture at USA Fencing.

Rep. Jack: “I’d like to learn a little bit more about the culture within USA Fencing. Specifically, Ms. Turner, reporting suggests that you previously raised your concerns of the policies with which you have to face to USA Fencing officials. What was the response when you did so?”

Turner: “I had done so privately, and they did not respond. But I have known of other members of USA Fencing, a mother and daughter who came to USA Fencing, saying they did not approve of the transgender policy, and they were told that they would be sanctioned.”

Rep. Jack: “And did you or have you feared retribution from USA Fencing with respect to your brave stance and likewise, their concerns you’ve raised before you took that stand.”

Turner: “Yes, and I still do. I don’t think I’ll ever get a fair bout from a referee again or welcomed without harassment.”

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) exposed USA Fencing Board Chair Damien Lehfeldt’s radical social media posts where he demeans those concerned about men competing in women’s sports and slanders President Trump’s supporters.

Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) blasted the USA Fencing Board Chair for failing to protect women.

Rep. Crane: “Miss Turner, have men liked Mr. Lehfeldt protected you?”

Turner: “No.”

Rep. Crane: “Are they protecting other young girls from biological men participating in sports?”

Turner: “No, he glorifies it.”

Rep. Crane: “Miss McNabb, are men like Mr. Lehfeldt protecting you and other young women participating in women’s sports?”

McNabb: “Absolutely not.”

Rep. Crane: “Do you feel safe?”

McNabb: “No.”

Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) called out the Democrats for engaging in theatrics to silence female athletes at the hearing.

Rep. Burlison: “This whole hearing, we’ve had motions to try to stop this hearing, to stop these young women from expressing their views. It’s almost as if we have nothing to see here. We don’t want to hear what they have to say. That’s the message that’s coming from [Democrats] … I, unlike some, want to hear what you have to say.”

Click here to watch the hearing