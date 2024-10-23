C.A. Reverses Retraining Order That Expired Last Year

Div. Five of the First District Court of Appeal has declined to dismiss as moot an appeal from an order granting a one-year civil harassment restraining order even though that order expired in September 2023, reasoning that the order, if not reversed, could be used for the sake of issue preclusion in a pending lawsuit.

