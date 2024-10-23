Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,242 in the last 365 days.

C.A. Reverses Retraining Order That Expired Last Year

Div. Five of the First District Court of Appeal has declined to dismiss as moot an appeal from an order granting a one-year civil harassment restraining order even though that order expired in September 2023, reasoning that the order, if not reversed, could be used for the sake of issue preclusion in a pending lawsuit.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

C.A. Reverses Retraining Order That Expired Last Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more