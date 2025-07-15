Supreme Court will decide insurance coverage case and two criminal cases — Part II

The court denied review in People v. Letner, but Justice Kelli Evans recorded a dissenting vote. The Fifth District Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by a defendant sentenced to death challenging the denial of a petition for resentencing under Penal Code section 1172.6, a part of Senate Bill 1437, 2018 legislation that limited accomplice liability for murder.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.