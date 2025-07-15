Submit Release
Supreme Court will decide insurance coverage case and two criminal cases — Part II

The court denied review in People v. Letner, but Justice Kelli Evans recorded a dissenting vote. The Fifth District Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by a defendant sentenced to death challenging the denial of a petition for resentencing under Penal Code section 1172.6, a part of Senate Bill 1437, 2018 legislation that limited accomplice liability for murder.

