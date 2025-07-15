Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,164 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,782 in the last 365 days.

Judge says immigration agents must stop ‘roving patrols’ that have upended Southern California

A coalition of civil rights, immigrant rights and local government agencies sought the order, arguing the raids have violated constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and seizures by conducting warrantless stops on people who simply appear to be Latino, and due process rights to access to counsel in immigration detention, where they say detainees are facing “dungeon-like conditions.” 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Judge says immigration agents must stop ‘roving patrols’ that have upended Southern California

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more