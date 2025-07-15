Judge says immigration agents must stop ‘roving patrols’ that have upended Southern California

A coalition of civil rights, immigrant rights and local government agencies sought the order, arguing the raids have violated constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and seizures by conducting warrantless stops on people who simply appear to be Latino, and due process rights to access to counsel in immigration detention, where they say detainees are facing “dungeon-like conditions.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.