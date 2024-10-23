Truman Strike Group Destroyers Conduct Barents Sea Operations

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) and USS Stout (DDG 55), assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), conducted routine maritime operations in the Barents Sea in international waters, Oct. 21.

The Barents Sea is a marginal sea of the Arctic Ocean, located off the northern coasts of Norway and Russia and bordered by the Kola Peninsula to the south, where extreme weather conditions create a difficult operational environment.

“Our ability to conduct sustained operations in the challenging Arctic region is critical to maintaining an enhanced global presence,” said Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of the HSTCSG. “Stout and Jason Dunham entered the Barents Sea to build the U.S. Navy’s situational awareness in the austere Arctic environment and underscore our commitment to preserving a free and open Arctic.”

U.S. Navy operations in this region are in accordance with international law and are conducted to enhance domain awareness, deter adversaries, and practice campaigning in the Arctic. Climate change is altering the Arctic, where melting ice and warmer temperatures lead to increased human and military activity, including by our competitors.

“The Barents Sea is an exceptionally unique and dynamic environment, and presents a great opportunity for Jason Dunham to reinforce our warfighting readiness in the Arctic,” said Cmdr. Aaron Jefferson III, commanding officer of the USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109). “Our capacity to operate confidently in any conditions across the maritime domain is crucial to our mission and demonstrates the Navy’s resolve to our Allies. The crew of Jason Dunham remains motivated, postured, and ready to respond to threats wherever they should arise.”

In recent years, a surface action group comprised of three Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers and the Royal Navy ship HMS Kent conducted operations in the Barents Sea in 2020.

In July 2024, the Department of Defense released the 2024 DoD Arctic Strategy, the fourth iteration for the Department, which outlines the United States’ commitment to preserving the Arctic as a secure and stable region with Allies and partners. Stout’s and Jason Dunham’s

operations are a testament to this commitment, advancing the strategy’s lines of effort to enhance domain awareness and the ability to campaign in the Arctic. The strategy builds upon the 2022 National Security Strategy, the 2022 National Defense Strategy, and the 2022 National Strategy for the Arctic Region.

The HSTCSG continues to support U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa’s maritime operations and theater security cooperation missions, working alongside Allies and partners to maintain maritime safety, security, and stability.

The carrier strike group consists of the flagship USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75); Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 with nine embarked aviation squadrons; staffs from CSG-8, CVW-1, and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28; the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64); and two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Stout (DDG 55) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109).

HSTCSG’s mission is to conduct prompt and sustained combat operations at sea and remain the cornerstone of the Navy’s forward presence through sea control and power projection capabilities. You can find them on DVIDS at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN75.