State of Aguascalientes Brings Authentic Catrinas to Chicago’s “Arts in the Dark” Parade for second year in a row

The participation of Aguascalientes in this event represents an exceptional opportunity to show the world its artistic and cultural identity

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The state of Aguascalientes participated in this year’s edition of Chicago’s “Arts in the Dark” Parade this past weekend for the second year in a row. The city’s popular event featured a spectacular display of talent and creativity from the local and global arts community, offering a unique experience for residents and visitors.In its 10th year, Aguascalientes brought focus to one of the greatest symbols of the Day of the Dead: La Catrina, created by the Mexican engraver José Guadalupe Posada, that adorned the float and was accompanied by other icons of Mexican culture such as a folkloric ballet and a Mariachi.The Arts in the Dark Parade is an annual festival of lights and colors that celebrates Halloween through artistic expression in the heart of Chicago. It is a dazzling production that delights an audience of 50,000 with unique floats, spectacular puppets and creative performances, all against the backdrop of historic State Street.The Aguascalientes delegation captured the essence of local culture, incorporated traditional and contemporary elements in an exhibition of visual art, music, dance and authentic clothing during the parade.Representatives of Aguascalientes expressed their enthusiasm for the state’s participation, noting that it is an extraordinary opportunity to show the world the richness of the culture and talent of the hydrocalid artists who are proud to participate in such an important event that celebrates diversity and artistic creativity.For those who wish to learn more about the hydrocalid culture and the Day of the Dead festivity, from October 26 to November 3, the Calaveras Cultural Festival will take place in the city of Aguascalientes, which pays tribute to the world-renowned José Guadalupe Posada, who in 1912 created the famous metal engraving “La Calavera Garbancera”, icon and banner of this celebration.For more information visit: https://www.vivaaguascalientes.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.