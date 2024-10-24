Amalfi Jets Unveils Limited-Time Jet Card Offer: Zero Peak Days for 12 Months

Amalfi One Jet Card Luxury interior details from a recent Amalfi Jets flight.

Amalfi Jets relaunches its no peak days promo for the Amalfi One Jet Card, offering 12 months of peak day free travel for cardholders who join by October 31.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets, Inc., a leading global provider of private jet charters and jet cards, is excited to relaunch its exclusive no peak days promotion for its flagship Amalfi One Jet Card. This limited week-long offer allows new cardholders to lock in zero peak days for the next 12 months – a game-changing benefit for frequent travelers.

Available from October 24 –31, clients who join the Amalfi One Jet Card with a minimum deposit of $250,000 USD will enjoy unrestricted travel, free from peak day surcharges, for an entire year.

“We know that flexibility is paramount during peak travel periods,” said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets. “This offer is a testament to our dedication to providing seamless travel experiences, especially during high-demand times when our clients need it most."

Amalfi typically designates 75 peak days throughout the year, including major travel periods like the 4th of July, Thanksgiving, and the holiday season. This promotion marks a significant shift, offering new cardholders the ability to bypass peak day fees entirely, providing unmatched convenience during the year’s busiest periods.

“In private aviation, peak days reflect the natural ebb and flow of demand,” noted Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets. “By removing these restrictions, we’re allowing more clients to access premium services when they need them the most. It’s a unique opportunity to experience our best-in-class product during peak seasons without additional fees.”

This offer follows Amalfi’s recent enhancements to its Jet Card program, positioning the company to expand its growing client base while continuing to deliver standout features that set it apart in the industry.

To join the program and take advantage of this promotion, interested clients are encouraged to act fast and join by October 31 deadline.

To download the App on iOS, click here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/amalfi-jets/id6474433155

To download from Google Play, click here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.amalfijets&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets’ clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house concierge team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more, reach out to Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets via email at brianf@amalfijets.com or by phone at +1 (805) 728-5393.

