Barrasso: the Biden-Harris Rock Springs Resource Management Plan Remains Unacceptable to Wyoming

WASHINGTON, DC— Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), released the following statement regarding the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Rock Springs Resource Management Plan (RMP). Wyoming Governor, Mark Gordon, today announced the submittal of the Governor’s Consistency Review regarding the plan.

“The Biden-Harris Rock Springs Resource Management Plan remains unacceptable. The people of Wyoming depend on federal lands to make a living, provide for our children and communities, and grow our economy. We and the rest of America need access to the oil, natural gas, trona, and other minerals in this area of the state. The final plan must not block access to these important resources. I want to thank Governor Gordon for his work on this issue,” said Senator Barrasso.

Background Information:

On August 22, 2024, ranking member Barrasso stated his strong opposition to the Bureau of Land Management’s final announcement on the Rock Springs Management Plan.

On July 10, 2024, ranking member Barrasso questioned Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks, Shannon Estenoz, about the draft Rock Springs Resource Management Plan during her confirmation hearing to be Deputy Secretary of the Interior before the Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) Committee.

On June 13, 2024, ranking member Barrasso questioned BLM Director, Tracy Stone-Manning, regarding the draft Rock Springs Resource Management Plan when she testified before the ENR Committee.

On May 2, 2024, ranking member Barrasso questioned Interior Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, regarding the draft Rock Springs Resource Management Plan when she appeared before the ENR Committee.

On October 12, 2023, ranking member Barrasso joined with Senators Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Mike Lee (R-UT), and Mitt Romney (R-UT) in a letter to BLM Director Stone-Manning outlining concerns with revisions to the Rock Springs Resource Management Plan.