Manchin Attends Ribbon Cutting for Expanded Production Line, Dedication of Outdoor Classroom at Chemours Washington Works Facility

Parkersburg, WV- Today, Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV), attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Chemours’ expanded Teflon™ fluoropolymers production line at their Washington Works facility. These materials play a crucial role in manufacturing semiconductor chips to power smartphones, computers, automotive electrical systems, defense systems, and artificial intelligence technologies. This investment in West Virginia will directly support the onshoring of our critical semiconductor supply chains, reducing our reliance on foreign suppliers and addressing the demand created by the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act.

“I was proud to work alongside Senator Capito and a broad, bipartisan group of lawmakers in Washington to pass the CHIPS and Science Act, which is strengthening domestic manufacturing across the country,” said Senator Manchin. “This expansion highlights the Mountain State’s capacity for innovation and its commitment to building a better future. Thanks to Chemours’ continued investment, West Virginia is now producing more of the essential materials needed to ensure the U.S. remains the leader in advanced manufacturing and counter China’s efforts to control the chip supply chain, all while creating good paying jobs and stimulating our local economy.”

Following the ribbon cutting, Chemours dedicated a new outdoor classroom at their Washington Works Nature Trail to Senator Manchin to recognize his longstanding commitment to education and the State of West Virginia.

“I want to thank CEO Denise Dignam and all of the entire Chemours staff for this incredible honor,” Senator Manchin continued. “We need more young people interested in STEM, and I am thankful for Chemours’ continued efforts to serve West Virginia students and attract the best and brightest minds.”

