Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,627 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,243 in the last 365 days.

Emissions Gap Report 2024 launch

When: 24 October 2024

The Emissions Gap Report (EGR) is UNEP's annual institutional series report that is launched in advance of the annual climate negotiations. The EGR tracks the gap between where global emissions are heading with current country commitments and where they ought to be to limit warming to well below 2°C and pursuing 1.5°C in line with the Paris Agreement temperature goals. Each edition explores ways to bridge the emissions gap, tackling specific issue(s) of interest and relevance to the negotiations each year.

The persistent focus of the report this year is on the need and options to accelerate climate action and deliver global ambition levels aligned with the Paris Agreement temperature goals in the next generation of Nationally Determined Contributions, due in 2025.

This page will be updated with more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Emissions Gap Report 2024 launch

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more