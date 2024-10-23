Emissions Gap Report 2024 launch

When: 24 October 2024

The Emissions Gap Report (EGR) is UNEP's annual institutional series report that is launched in advance of the annual climate negotiations. The EGR tracks the gap between where global emissions are heading with current country commitments and where they ought to be to limit warming to well below 2°C and pursuing 1.5°C in line with the Paris Agreement temperature goals. Each edition explores ways to bridge the emissions gap, tackling specific issue(s) of interest and relevance to the negotiations each year.

The persistent focus of the report this year is on the need and options to accelerate climate action and deliver global ambition levels aligned with the Paris Agreement temperature goals in the next generation of Nationally Determined Contributions, due in 2025.

