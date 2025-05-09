Global leaders unite in Geneva and take bold actions to tackle pollution, climate change, and biodiversity loss

Geneva, Switzerland, 2 May 2025 - Over 70 Ministers gathered in Geneva to strengthen global cooperation on the sound management of chemicals and waste through the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm conventions.

The high-level segment, held on 30 April and 1 May under the theme “Make Visible the Invisible – Sound management of chemicals and wastes,” brought together global leaders to explore integrated solutions to the triple planetary crisis of pollution, climate change, and biodiversity loss. The event fostered constructive dialogue and strong political engagement, as ministers and senior officials shared national experiences and reaffirmed their commitment to scaling up action on chemicals and waste.

Advancing global commitments

Through dynamic round-table discussions and interactive ministerial panels, the segment highlighted the critical role of the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm conventions in building safer, more resilient societies. Participants emphasized the need to strengthen multilateralism, bridge implementation gaps and integrate chemicals and waste management across climate, biodiversity and sustainable development agendas.

“We must also acknowledge that multilateralism is facing challenges. Geopolitical tensions and financial crises can at times weaken our ability to act collectively. That is why this conference – and this high-level segment in particular – are also valuable opportunities to reinforce international dialogue, a space where exchange and trust prevail.”

Katrin Schneeberger, State Secretary Federal Office of Environment, Switzerland

Building on recent global milestones—including the adoption of the Global Framework on Chemicals and progress towards a legally binding instrument on plastics pollution, the high-level segment aimed to accelerate progress by spotlighting three critical areas: Pollution, Circularity, and Means of Implementation.

Pollution: Ministers reaffirmed that pollution, climate change, and biodiversity loss are deeply interconnected and require urgent, coordinated global action. Tackling transboundary pollution and environmental injustice was recognized as a matter of global solidarity and ethical responsibility. They stressed the importance of embedding sound chemicals and waste management in national development frameworks and aligning with global environmental goals.

The Stockholm convention's work to eliminate persistent organic pollutants (POPs) was cited as a model for success, with strong calls to expand efforts to reduce toxic exposures and protect food security, water systems and vulnerable communities.

Circularity: Leaders underscored the vital role of the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm conventions in strengthening legal frameworks, implementing extended producer responsibility (EPR) and reducing hazardous chemicals in product lifecycles.

“The Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm conventions are essential global legally binding instruments to address pollution at its source, and to drive individual and collective efforts towards resource use efficiency and circularity. But for them to succeed, implementation must be strengthened. This means having comprehensive legal frameworks, access to scientific information and expertise, and robust enforcement mechanisms. We must work together to strengthen national capacities and ensure that technical and financial assistance reaches those countries that need it most.”

Mr. Hammad Shamimi, President of the Conference of the Parties to the Rotterdam Convention

Ministers called for stronger national implementation plans that promote recycling, reduce pollution, and use resources more efficiently. They emphasized the importance of laws such as extended producer responsibility schemes that make producers responsible for the full life of their products—including collection and recycling. To drive change, they urged the use of tools like landfill taxes, green purchasing rules, and the creation of Circular Economy Councils, with business involvement in shaping practical, enforceable policies that align with national goals and the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm conventions. Ministers further agreed on the need for more technical assistance, clean technology transfer, and the use of digital tools like permits and traceability platforms to improve waste tracking, ensure transparency, and advance global environmental goals.

“When waste or hazardous chemicals are not managed in an environmentally sound manner, people and planet pay the price. We need sustainable solutions that manage chemicals better, support greater circularity, reduce waste, and treat the waste that we do produce as a resource. These multilateral environmental agreements are committed to protecting human health and the environment from hazardous chemicals and wastes.”

Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme

Means of Implementation: Leaders acknowledged the substantial resources required to meet Convention obligations, welcoming the USD 800 million allocated by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) for the Chemicals and Waste focal area, while recognizing that full implementation of the Stockholm Convention alone would require over USD 18 billion in the next five years.

Ministers called for innovative financing, stronger private sector involvement, and clear rules to support circular business models. They urged countries to combine international and domestic funding tools—like carbon taxes and extended producer responsibility—to drive change. Strong institutions, harmonized implementation of multilateral environmental agreements, regional cooperation, and cross-sector planning were seen as key, especially in low-capacity settings. Support from developed countries through fair trade, technology transfer, and waste solutions was encouraged, along with greater public awareness and digital tools to boost pollution control and environmental protection.

“We now have an opportunity, and an obligation, to demonstrate that environmental commitments – here to eliminate PCBs by 2028 – are meaningful and achievable, including in developing countries. We [World Bank] are therefore again partnering with the GEF, the BRS Secretariat and other GEF implementing agencies to develop a Global Elimination Program for PCBs, which we will launch here [Geneva] with a side event on Thursday 1 May. The first phase will be implemented by the African Development Bank, UNEP, UNDP and the World Bank in 6 African countries and aims to eliminate over 8000 tons of PCB oil supported by 44 million in GEF grant funding plus co-financing. The Program is designed to scale up, and more countries are waiting to join.”

Juergen Voegele, Vice President for Sustainable Development, The World Bank

Ministers also emphasized the need to strengthen the Basel and Stockholm convention regional centres for training and technology transfer to support local implementation, particularly in developing countries, LDCs, and SIDS.

“FAO as one of the hosting organizations of the Rotterdam convention works closely with all stakeholders through its country offices with global coverage. The conventions have come a long way, yet we know that challenges remain - especially in the agricultural sector. Agriculture both contributes to and is affected by climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. Therefore, we urgently need to find and scale up solutions that ensure food security and protect human health and the environment. All eyes are on us – some hopeful, some more critical - and expectations are high. We must live up to these expectations and not leave anyone behind.”

Beth Bechdol, Deputy-Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations,

The segment concluded with strong consensus on the need to translate new COPs mandates into national action, ensure coherence across international agreements, and foster inclusive implementation at all levels of governance.

“In a nutshell, we cannot address biodiversity loss or climate change unless we tackle pollution by hazardous chemicals and wastes head-on. Protecting our planet requires urgent and coordinated action to reduce hazardous chemicals and promote sound waste management at every level.”

Rolph Payet, Executive Secretary of the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions

NOTES TO EDITORS

The Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal, adopted in 1989 and entered into force in 1992, is the most comprehensive international environment treaty on hazardous and other wastes and is almost universal, with 191 Parties. With an overarching objective of protecting human health and the environment against the adverse effects of hazardous wastes, its scope covers a wide range of waste subject to transboundary movements defined as hazardous based on their origin and/or composition and characteristics, as well as four types of waste defined as “other wastes”, namely household waste, residues arising from the incineration of household wastes ash, certain plastic wastes and certain electronic and electrical wastes requiring special consideration.

The Rotterdam Convention on the Prior Informed Consent Procedure (PIC) for Certain Hazardous Chemicals and Pesticides in International Trade, adopted in 1998 and entered into force in 2004, is jointly administered by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and UN Environment (UNEP). The 167 Parties to this legally binding Convention share responsibility and cooperate to safely manage chemicals in international trade. The Convention does not introduce bans but facilitates the exchange of information among Parties on hazardous chemicals and pesticides, to inform and improve national decision making. In addition, through the PIC Procedure, it provides a legally binding mechanism to support national decision-making on the import and export of certain chemicals and pesticides and disseminates decisions to Parties.

The Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants, adopted in 2001 and entered into force in 2004, is a global treaty requiring its 186 Parties to take measures to eliminate or reduce the release of POPs into the environment, to protect human health and the environment from chemicals that remain intact for long periods, become widely distributed geographically, accumulate in the fatty tissue of humans and wildlife, and have harmful impacts on human health or on the environment.

The Secretariat of the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm Conventions, or BRS Secretariat, supports Parties implement these three leading multilateral environment agreements governing sound chemicals and waste management, according to the mandates in each Convention and as decided by the governing bodies.

