Luminys and LRG Partner to Expand Distribution of Innovative Security Products in the Central U.S.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luminys Systems Corp. (Luminys), a leading provider of video security and smart building solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Lanier Rep Group, Inc. (LRG), one of the largest security sales representative firms in the United States. The new partnership will expand the distribution of cutting-edge products and services from Luminys to a broader range of customers, with a focus on the central United States.With over two decades of expertise in the security business, LRG brings to the partnership deep relationships with integrators, a strong distribution network and an established reputation in secondary sales and customer service. As a strategic partner, LRG will provide seamless sales and technical support to current and future Luminys customers in the central United States, marking a major expansion in the Luminys footprint.“Luminys is excited to partner with LRG to provide a new layer of sales and technical support for our current and future customers in the central United States,” said Wayne Hurd, Vice President of Sales at Luminys. “With a proven track record in security sales and support, LRG shares our commitment to serving customers and advancing the industry with cutting-edge products and solutions. LRG will be a key strategic partner for Luminys as we continue to scale our product line, enter new markets and drive better security outcomes for our customers.”The partnership will allow Luminys to deliver innovative solutions, while ensuring best-in-class support for its growing customer base. Working with LRG will allow Luminys to reach new customers in a wide range of key states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.Commenting on the partnership, LRG CEO John Swinford, added, “What unites Luminys and LRG is our end-to-end approach to security, our commitment to innovation and our dedication to customer service. That is why we are excited to join forces to bring Luminys products to a wider range of customers across the central U.S. By providing seamless support for Luminys as it continues to transition to a new product line, our partnership will unlock significant new value for Luminys, LRG and customers alike.”For both LRG and Luminys, the new partnership marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration centered on growth, innovation and customer support. Looking ahead, LRG will play a key role in providing sales and technical support as Luminys continues to introduce more cutting-edge products, services and solutions to drive new innovation in the security market.About LuminysFounded in 1984, Luminys Systems Corp. leads the way in helping businesses build smart, sustainable, and secure ecosystems with integrity. Connected solutions and services offer safety, insight, intelligence, and operational efficiency.With a focus on ingenuity and exceptional customer support, Luminys delivers future-ready products that adapt to the evolving needs of various industries. As a U.S.-based subsidiary of Foxlink, a global leader in electronics manufacturing, Luminys is trusted by customers and partners worldwide to deliver advanced technology solutions and services shaping a sustainable, smarter future. Learn more at: www.luminyscorp.com About LRGVeteran owned and operated, LRG was founded in 2001 and is one of the largest security sales representative firms in the United States. LRG specializes in access control, intrusion, surveillance, audio/video, and IP solutions from industry-leading manufacturers, with a focus on the central U.S. market. It offers services including pre-sales assistance, technical training, and project registration support. To learn more, visit www.lanrepgroup.com

