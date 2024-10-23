Disaster Recovery Center Now Open in Chatham County

ATLANTA -- FEMA opened an additional Disaster Recovery Center in Chatham County to provide one-on-one help for Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene. The center is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Chatham County

Savannah Technical College

Student Enrichment Center Building

5717 White Bluff Road

Savannah, GA 31405

Additional centers are open in Appling, Coffee, Liberty, Lowndes, McDuffie, Richmond, Toombs and Washington counties:

Appling County Appling County Agricultural Center

2761 Blackshear Highway, Baxley, GA 31513 Coffee County The Atrium

114 N. Peterson Avenue, Douglas, GA 31533 Liberty County Miller Park/HQ Fire Station 6944 E. Oglethorpe Highway, Midway, GA 31320 Lowndes County City of Valdosta 4434 North Forrest Street Extension, Valdosta, GA 31605 McDuffie County Thompson Depot 111 Railroad Street, Thomson, GA 30824 Richmond County Hub for Community Innovation 631 Chafee Avenue Augusta, GA 30904 Toombs County Georgia Department of Human Services 162 Oxley Drive, Lyons, GA 30436 Washington County Sandersville School Building Authority 514 North Harris Street, Sandersville, GA 31082

To find center locations in Georgia, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Georgia Page, FEMA’s DRC Locator or text “DRC” and your Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne and Wheeler counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.

Disaster Assistance Teams are also on the ground in affected counties going door-to-door to help survivors register for assistance.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4830. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.