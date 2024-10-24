Optic8 Announces Completion of Trilogy Studios’ Virtual Production Stages in Fort Worth, Texas

The Cinematic LED Volume at Trilogy Studios in Fort Worth, Texas

The largest LED volume in Texas, a dedicated car processing stage, and a versatile commercial stage make Trilogy Studios an ideal location for any production.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optic8 Announces Completion of Trilogy Studios’ Virtual Production Stages in Fort Worth, TexasOptic8, a leading integrator of immersive experiences and LED volumes, proudly announces the completion and official opening of three world-class virtual production LED stages for Trilogy Studios, a Fort Worth-based Virtual Production studio.Optic8 has consulted on projects around the world, and designed or built stages across North America, but this marks the integrator’s first foray into the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas market. The film industry has deep roots in the region, and a studio of this caliber will add another feather in the cap for a market looking to attract bigger and better productions.Dan Kretz, President of Optic8, commenting on the partnership: “We were honored to be chosen for this project, and we are very proud of the final product. Our goal with every studio we build is to empower filmmakers to tell the best stories imaginable. These stages will help make that vision a reality in Dallas-Fort Worth.”The massive studio facility features Texas’ largest LED volume. At 157 feet long and 23 feet tall, with a full LED ceiling, the cinematic volume was custom designed to accommodate film and television productions of any size.In addition to the cinematic volume, Optic8 designed a dedicated car processing stage, the ideal setting for car commercials or any moving vehicle shoots. With 6 rolling LED walls and 5 height- and tilt-adjustable LED ceiling sections, the space can fully wrap vehicles of all sizes, drawing high praise from automotive manufacturers, advertising agencies, and commercial production companies alike.Rounding out the trio of cutting-edge LED stages is a 50-foot-long and 20-foot-tall commercial volume, with full ceiling. Optic8 designed the commercial volume to be the perfect solution for a variety of projects, including music videos, television commercials, educational content, product demos, and live events among many other uses.Aside from housing the largest LED volume in Texas, the Trilogy Studios project represents one of the largest commitments to virtual production in the world.When asked about choosing a virtual production integrator, Sara Joyner, of Trilogy Studios, commented: “Trilogy’s selection of Optic8 as its integration partner demonstrates a commitment to raising the bar for film production in Texas. Optic8 took the time to understand our goals, and they delivered the perfect solution to help us reach them.”Joyner added, “Collaborating with Optic8 allows us to offer our customers groundbreaking technology, premium facilities, and the best technical support available.”For more information about Optic8 or to request a design consultation, please visit www.optic8.com ###About Optic8:Optic8 is an industry leading integrator of immersive experiences and LED volumes, headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, USA. As early adopters in the virtual production space, Optic8 is proudly hardware agnostic, tailoring each project to the workflow and specific needs of its clients. As such, Optic8 has become a trusted testing partner for most of the major brands in production technology.For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.