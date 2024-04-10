Trilogy Studios Launching Three Virtual Production Stages in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
Trilogy will be home to the largest LED Volume for Virtual Production in the state of Texas
We believe virtual production stages are the future of filmmaking, and we are thrilled to bring this world-class facility to the state of Texas as the new creative beacon of the industry.”DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trilogy Studios announces the commencement of construction in April 2024 on three state-of-the-art virtual production stages in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas market. These stages, the first in a multi-city plan, will cater to the growing demand for premium virtual production facilities in the film, television, and commercial markets.
— Joe Worth, Studio Director at Trilogy Studios
All three stages, set to open in June 2024, offer filmmakers and commercial production companies an innovative way to bring their creative visions to life in a controlled environment. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and designed by Optic8, a leading LED Volume integrator, Trilogy Studios is excited to help make Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas an even more attractive destination for productions.
The 5-acre production facility will house all three stages, a shop for set construction, and dedicated production support spaces for each stage, to accommodate concurrent productions.
Stages in Detail:
- Cinematic Volume: The largest LED Volume in the state of Texas. Dimensions are 157 ft wide and 23 ft tall, designed to meet the complex requirements of cinematic features and episodic productions.
- Car Processing Stage: Six rolling LED walls and five height- and tilt-adjustable LED ceiling sections will adapt to vehicles of all sizes for moving vehicle shoots.
- Commercial Stage: The curved LED wall dimensions are 50 ft wide and 20 ft tall, featuring a full LED ceiling, to create an ideal setting for commercial and broadcast productions.
Commenting on the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas launch, Joe Worth, Studio Director at Trilogy Studios, expressed excitement: “We believe virtual production stages are the future of filmmaking, and we are thrilled to bring this world-class facility to the state of Texas as the new creative beacon of the industry.”
About Trilogy Studios:
Trilogy Studios is an American film and television studio company specializing in state-of-the-art facilities, data driven digital marketing and distribution capabilities to serve filmmakers.
