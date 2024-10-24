American Sport Insurance Services partners with Sport:80 to provide the COVR products to National Governing Bodies.

COVR products such as COVRSPORT and COVRREG provide sports participants with specialized coverage to protect themselves and their investments in youth sports.

At Sport:80, we’re focused on delivering solutions that provide benefits at all levels of the sporting pyramid” — Sport:80 Chief Operating Officer, Jonny Turner

SOLANA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Sports Insurance Services (Amsis), a leader in sports insurance and risk management, recently launched of its COVR product line designed to protect youth athletes and their families. Now, Amsis has partnered with Sport:80 , the leader in membership management for National Governing Bodies, to expand the distribution of COVR products. By offering COVRSPORT and COVRREG to members of National Governing Bodies, members will be able to feel more confident in purchasing their memberships and registering for events knowing their purchases can be protected.COVRSPORT, the unique excess medical product offered to athletes under 25, will help provide benefits for medical bills where health insurance falls short. COVRREG protects registration fees when athletes are not able to continue participation in sports for a covered reason such as injury, illness, and more."This collaboration with Sport:80 is perfectly aligned with our mission of promoting athlete safety and risk management. COVR products provide crucial financial support to young athletes and their families, ensuring an injury doesn’t cause a financial crisis and bridging the gap between traditional insurance and the real needs of youth athletes,” said Matt Stone, SVP of Revenue & Strategy at Amsis. “We’re excited to bring this solution to Sport:80’s network and believe it can have an extremely positive impact for their community.""At Sport:80, we’re focused on delivering solutions that provide benefits at all levels of the sporting pyramid”, said our Chief Operating Officer, Jonny Turner. “This partnership allows us to offer crucial support to families and young athletes, empowering them to fully enjoy their sporting journey without the fear of financial setbacks."Check out more information on the products on the Amsis website www.getamsis.com/covr . To purchase products directly visit www.covrsport.com or www.covrreg.com About AmsisAmerican Sports Insurance Services (Amsis) is a leader in insurance for youth sports organizations and athletes. Launched in 2020, Amsis brings a unique approach which is an advancement from the traditional insurance purchasing model; using aggregated data assessments to represent our clients in the insurance marketplace. This allows Amsis to provide cost-effective, relevant, and thorough coverage for your organizations and families. To learn more, visit the American Sports Insurance Services (AMSIS) website and follow us on LinkedIn.About Sport:80Sport:80 is an award-winning provider of technology solutions and services, with a specialist focus on membership bodies in the sports industry. The company designs, delivers, and supports proprietary cloud-based solutions that are used by 75+ sports organisations across six countries and three continents. The company’s flagship product, the Sport:80 Platform, is a sophisticated sports business management solution that helps organisations centralise and streamline their operations. Importantly, it also helps them realise greater levels of engagement with members by providing an online portal through which they can access a wide range of self-service functionality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.