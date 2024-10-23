Submit Release
House Bill 93 Printer's Number 3372

PENNSYLVANIA, October 23 - An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in sexual violence, dating violence, domestic violence and stalking education, prevention and response at institutions of higher education and private licensed schools, further providing for scope of article, for definitions, for education program and for follow-up; in miscellaneous provisions relating to institutions of higher education, providing for human trafficking prevention and education programs; and making editorial changes.

