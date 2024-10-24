Free Wheelchair Mission’s Miracle of Mobility Events to Provide 23,000 Wheelchairs

Free Wheelchair Mission CEO Nuka Solomon, Free Wheelchair Mission President and Founder Don Schoendorfer, and Candace Cameron Bure Hearts of Praise performing at Boise's Miracle of Mobility Candace Cameron Bure Hosting Virtual Miracle of Mobility

With events hosted by Candace Cameron Bure, fundraising exceeded $2.2 million

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free Wheelchair Mission , an Irvine-based humanitarian nonprofit, hosted its highly anticipated 21st annual Miracle of Mobility across four events in September and October.The events raised more than $2.2 million, exceeding the total of any prior year. Candace Cameron Bure, Emmy Award nominee, actress, producer, director, podcast host, and New York Times bestselling author who is best known for the television series "Full House" and the original Netflix hit series, "Fuller House," hosted the Orange County in-person event as well as the virtual event , adding a special touch. Regional in-person events took place in Seattle, Washington, and Boise, Idaho.Orange County’s Miracle of Mobility was hosted at Segerstrom Center for the Arts on September 12, 2024. The evening captivated guests with its unique blend of entertainment, inspiration, and stories about life-changing impact.Guests enjoyed an array of engaging activities, including a red-carpet-style step and repeat, virtual reality experiences, an interactive story wall, a photo booth, a silent auction, and the ever-popular wheelchair container auction. The event also featured energizing vocal and musical performances by Hearts of Praise.“I am incredibly honored to be a part of the Miracle of Mobility events,” said Bure, expressing her heartfelt support for the mission. “The work that Free Wheelchair Mission does in bringing mobility to those in need is truly inspiring, and I am excited to help bring awareness and support to such a worthy cause.”The three regional Miracle of Mobility events drew more than 570 in-person attendees, and the virtual event video has been played more than 352,000 times.The virtual event included exclusive performances by rising musical artist Terrian and American Idol star Jeremy Rosado. In addition, events featured an inspirational message from wheelchair user and Guinness World Record holder, Renee Bruns. All events highlighted inspiring videos and stories about wheelchair recipients from Kenya, Guatemala, Haiti, and other countries worldwide.“We are incredibly grateful for the generous support from everyone who joined us in person and virtually for Miracle of Mobility this year,” said Free Wheelchair Mission CEO Nuka Solomon. “Thanks to our sponsors, donors, partners, volunteers, and staff, thousands of individuals will soon experience the transformative gift of mobility. It was also a special blessing to have Candace Cameron Bure share her heart and her passion for our mission.”The funds raised will enable the distribution of more than 23,000 wheelchairs to those in need, offering the life-changing gift of mobility to individuals who otherwise have limited access to such essential medical devices.Donations continue to be welcomed as the need is still great. For more information or to donate visit: www.MiracleofMobility.org About Free Wheelchair MissionOver the past 23 years, Free Wheelchair Mission has provided more than 1.4 million wheelchairs to those living with disabilities across 95 countries. Founded in 2001 by Don Schoendorfer, Ph.D., Free Wheelchair Mission is a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit based in Irvine, California, that designs and manufactures cost-efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals living with disabilities in developing countries. In collaboration with a worldwide network of like-minded partners that facilitates wheelchair distribution, the charity provides renewed dignity, independence, and hope through the gift of mobility, all at no cost to the recipient.Connect with Free Wheelchair Mission:Miracle of Mobility: www.MiracleofMobility.org Website: www.FreeWheelchairMission.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/freewheelchairmission Instagram: www.instagram.com/fwmission LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/free-wheelchair-mission TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@freewheelchairmission

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.