after BREAST CANCER to form a human breast cancer ribbon

PICKERING, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrated Canada-wide charity, after BREAST CANCER will gather to form a live human breast cancer awareness ribbon ‘flash mob’ special event on Saturday, October 26, 2024, beginning at 11:00 AM.The community is invited to come together in unity to show support for those affected by this disease. Whether you're a survivor, a thriver, a fighter, or a supporter, everyone is welcome to participate in this meaningful event, raising awareness in solidarity during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.🎀 WHO after BREAST CANCER🎀 WHAT Living Breast Cancer Ribbon flash mob event🎀 WHERE City of Pickering, 1 The Esplanade South, Pickering, ON, L1V 6K7🎀 WHEN Saturday, October 26, 2024 | 11:00 AM – 1:00 PMEveryone is welcome to participate. All registered participants will receive a gratitude Gift Bag. Registration is FREE : Click HereTo learn more about after BREAST CANCER , visit afterbreastcancer.ca.About after BREAST CANCERafter BREAST CANCER (ABC) is a Canadian charity dedicated to supporting breast cancer survivors by providing essential care, education, and resources that empower individuals to reclaim their lives after diagnosis. after BREAST CANCER was set up to ensure that women have access to basic needs and to provide mastectomy bras, mastectomy camisoles and breast prostheses to women who are financially unable to afford them. after BREAST CANCER focuses on women who have survived -- women who don't have insurance, women who cannot have their basic needs met after a mastectomy or lumpectomy surgery. As the survival rates improve, additional resources that support a woman's Quality of Lile after breast cancer are required to assist women with the various issues that arise during and after treatment.-30-For media interviews and information contact:Nadia Cerelli-FiorePlan B Media Inc.(647) 409.4953

