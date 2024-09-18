Mathew Knowles to Deliver Keynote Address at after BREAST CANCER’s 12th Annual Pink Diamond Gala

12h Annual Pink Diamond Gala after BREAST CANCER'S Pink Diamond Gala with Mathew Knowles

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mathew Knowles, the legendary manager behind Destiny’s Child and father of Beyoncé and Solange, will headline after BREAST CANCER ’s 12th Annual Pink Diamond Gala as the keynote speaker.This year's gala, set to take place at Bellvue Manor in Vaughan, will celebrate and support the work of after BREAST CANCER (ABC), a Canadian charity dedicated to empowering breast cancer survivors.Mathew Knowles, who publicly revealed his diagnosis and battle with male breast cancer in 2019, has since become a powerful advocate for awareness and education around this lesser-known disease.As a survivor, Knowles is dedicated to combating the stigma surrounding male breast cancer and supporting initiatives like after BREAST CANCER that provide critical care and recovery programs for breast cancer survivors.“I am truly honoured to be a part of after BREAST CANCER’s Pink Diamond Gala,” said Knowles. “As a breast cancer survivor myself, I understand the importance of support, education, and resources during the recovery journey. I am thrilled to help raise awareness and contribute to a cause that empowers both men and women to survive and thrive after breast cancer.”The Pink Diamond Gala, known for its star-studded guest list and inspiring atmosphere, promises to be bigger and better than ever this year. Attendees will walk the pink carpet and enjoy a night filled with entertainment, all while supporting a crucial cause. Proceeds from the event will fund ABC’s Care KIT!, Thrive Program, and vital workshops designed to help cancer survivors navigate their post-treatment lives with dignity and hope. “We are incredibly excited to have Mathew Knowles as our keynote speaker,” said Alicia Vianga, Founder of after BREAST CANCER. “His story of survival resonates deeply with our mission to empower all survivors. Public support is crucial in ensuring we can continue to provide the resources and education needed for breast cancer survivors to live full and vibrant lives.”Since its founding, after BREAST CANCER has provided over 4,000 women with financial aid, education, and essential support services. The organization’s annual Pink Diamond Gala remains one of the most important fundraising events for these programs, helping countless survivors receive the care they deserve.Join Us for an Unforgettable EventMark your calendars for Sunday, September 29, 2024, and join us at Bellvue Manor from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for an afternoon of celebration, inspiration, and action. Your support will help after BREAST CANCER continue to provide critical resources and services for breast cancer survivors, enabling them to thrive beyond their diagnosis.For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or to learn more about after BREAST CANCER’s mission, visit afterbreastcancer.ca.About after BREAST CANCERafter BREAST CANCER (ABC) is a Canadian charity dedicated to supporting breast cancer survivors by providing essential care, education, and resources that empower individuals to reclaim their lives after diagnosis. after BREAST CANCER was set up to ensure that women have access to basic needs and to provide mastectomy bras, mastectomy camisoles and breast prostheses to women who are financially unable to afford them. after BREAST CANCER focuses on women who have survived -- women who don't have insurance, women who cannot have their basic needs met after a mastectomy or lumpectomy surgery. As the survival rates improve, additional resources that support a woman's Quality of Lile after breast cancer are required to assist women with the various issues that arise during and after treatment.-30-For media interviews and information contact:Sierra LeBlanc Nadia Cerelli-FioreMaverick Public Relations Plan B Media Inc.(647) 405-2196 (647) 409.4953

