Scioto County Teacher Pleads Guilty to Sexual Battery

(PORTSMOUTH, Ohio) — A former teacher in the Bloom-Vernon Local School District pleaded guilty today to sexually abusing a minor student, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.

Caroline Johnson, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery, each punishable by one to five years in prison. She will be required to register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of her life.

Johnson will be sentenced on November 25.    

Johnson was indicted in December after an investigation by Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation found that she had engaged in sexual activity with a minor during her employment with Bloom-Vernon Local Schools. Johnson was a coach and intervention specialist.

The attorney general’s Special Prosecution Section is handling the case.

