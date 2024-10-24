CEO Connection Announces Discussion leaders and Breakout Sessions for Mid-Market Convention
CEO Connection (CEOC) unveiled an exciting lineup of interactive breakout sessions with industry-leading experts for its upcoming Mid-Market convention
"The mission of the convention is to create solutions that we can do better by combining the resources of the Mid-Market than the individual companies can do on their own."NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO Connection (CEOC) unveiled an exciting lineup of breakout sessions for its upcoming Mid-Market convention - designed to have experts leading discussions on topics that are important to Mid-Market CEOs. It is not a typical "speakers address an audience" environment. In fact, there are no presentations and lectures. Everything is interactive.
— Kenneth Beck, CEO of CEO Connection
“The mission of the convention is to create solutions that we can do better by combining the resources of the Mid-Market than the individual companies can do on their own,” said Kenneth Beck, CEO of CEO Connection. “And it is amazing… When you bring a group of bright, talented people together to discuss topics in which they have a common interest, where they can work together to create something for the greater good … you get results and you build relationships…. Talk leads to action!”
These breakout sessions will bring together some of the brightest minds in their respective fields to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the mid-market today.
Here’s a list of the breakout sessions and their discussion leaders:
Artificial Intelligence: Leveraging AI Will Be Paramount to Future Success
Discussion Leaders:
Monica Hernandez, Founder and CEO, MAS Global Consulting
Alejandro Martinez-Cuartas, CEO at Propelling Tech
Richard Ricks, Founder and CEO, Silver Tree Services
Katrina Rosseini, Founder and CEO, Immutiverse
Angel Investor Network: Find Innovation; Mentor Entrepreneurs
Discussion Leaders:
Adria Ferrier, Co-Founder and CEO, Elayne
Gil Kerbs, Founder, Newt
Michael Poisel, Director, PCI Ventures
Glenn Wong, Associate Director, Alliances, MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory
Board Connection Network: Find a Board Seat
Discussion Leader:
George Bradt, Chairman & Founder, PrimeGenesis
Merger and Acquisition Network: Find & Integrate M&A Opportunities
Discussion Leaders:
Jeff Ostenso, CEO, Ironmark
Elad Epstein, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Oberon Securities
Edward Newberry, Global Managing Partner, Squire Patton Boggs
Eilif Serck-Hanssen, CEO, Laureate Education Inc.
Company Transformations: What to Do When You Have to Do It
Discussion Leaders:
Michael Castagna, CEO, Mannkind Corporation
Lacey Robinson, CEO and President, UnboundEd
Joe Yaccarno, CEO and President, MTF Biologics
Customer Centricity: Focus on Your Customer; Really Accelerate Growth
Discussion Leader:
Peter Fader, Professor of Marketing, Wharton Customer Analytics Initiative
Data ROI and your knowledge GAP
Discussion Leader:
Jessica DeVlieger, CEO, Incompass Labs
Shaun Ayrton, CEO, Galini
Jeff Greenhouse, CEO, Glymr
Samuel Martinez, Managing Director, Partner SDG Group
Digital Transformation: Unlock the Full Value of Your Technology
Discussion Leaders:
Tammy Cooper, CEO, CFO & Chairman, Technologent
Tony Doye, President, Silver Tree Services
Rajat Kapur, Founder and CEO, & Marketing
Vaibhav Srivastava, President of Healthcare, Insurance and Life Sciences (HIL), Innova Solutions
Enlightened Self-Interest: The ROI of Doing Good While Doing Well
Discussion Leaders:
Steve Bilt, CEO, Smile Brands Group
Andres Ruzo, Founder, CEO and Executive Chairman, Link America
Timothy Sams, President, SUNY College at Old Westbury
Carl Satterwhite, President and Owner, RCF Group
Family Businesses: Unique Opportunities and Challenges
Discussion Leaders:
Janice Howroyd, CEO and Founder, The ActOne Group
Chris Patsiga, CEO, Telaid Industries
Bernard Williams, President and COO, Fidelity Print Communications
Eugene Holtzman, Founder and President, Mitchell Martin
Healthcare: Provide Better Healthcare; Reduce Your Costs
Discussion Leaders:
Jeff Bak, President and CEO, Imagine360
Thomas Jensen, CEO, Allarity Therapeutics
Frank McGillin, CEO, The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic
Ariel Dominguez, CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder, HealthBird
Liquidity Events: Evaluating the Options
Discussion Leaders:
Elizabeth Broomfield, Partner, Aquitaine Capital
Terrence G. Gohl, Former CEO, Horizon Global Corporation
Bill Haddad, Partner, Venable
John Smith, Former CEO, Icon Parking
Risk Management: Cyber Security and Trade Secrets
Discussion Leaders:
Russell Beck, Founding Partner, Beck Reed Riden
Larry Letow, CEO US, CyberCX
Ryan McKamie, CEO and Co-Founder, Certus Cybersecurity Solutions LLC
Fred Henke, Founder and CEO, The Hencke Group
Strategy for Growth: How to Achieve and Manage Explosive Growth
Discussion Leaders:
Amelia Nickerson, CEO, First Step Staffing
Donald Roberts, CEO, Caracal Corp
Sejal Shah, CEO, TotalMed
Kathryn Ritchie, CEO, Ignition Institute
Talent Management: Recruit, Develop, and Retain Your People
Discussion Leaders:
Cathrine Candland, CEO, nextSource Inc.
Joe Hart, President and CEO, Dale Carnegie & Associates, Inc.
Mike Iapalucci, Middle Market National Sales Director, Insperity
Michelle Stuntz, President, Consulting and Advisory Services, ZRG Partners
Young Professional Connection: Talk About Gen Z with Gen Z
Discussion Leaders:
Ethan Hecker, Global Strategic Sourcing, Wayfair
David Solomon, Vice President of Investments and Development, Northlake Development Group
Kathleen Stengel, Former CEO, Neurabilities
Sophie Price, Director of Patient Growth and Strategic Integration, Allevio Care
