CEO Connection Announces Discussion leaders and Breakout Sessions for Mid-Market Convention

CEO Connection (CEOC) unveiled an exciting lineup of interactive breakout sessions with industry-leading experts for its upcoming Mid-Market convention

“The mission of the convention is to create solutions that we can do better by combining the resources of the Mid-Market than the individual companies can do on their own.” — Kenneth Beck, CEO of CEO Connection

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEO Connection (CEOC) unveiled an exciting lineup of breakout sessions for its upcoming Mid-Market convention - designed to have experts leading discussions on topics that are important to Mid-Market CEOs. It is not a typical “speakers address an audience” environment. In fact, there are no presentations and lectures. Everything is interactive.“The mission of the convention is to create solutions that we can do better by combining the resources of the Mid-Market than the individual companies can do on their own,” said Kenneth Beck, CEO of CEO Connection. “And it is amazing… When you bring a group of bright, talented people together to discuss topics in which they have a common interest, where they can work together to create something for the greater good … you get results and you build relationships…. Talk leads to action!”These breakout sessions will bring together some of the brightest minds in their respective fields to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the mid-market today.Here’s a list of the breakout sessions and their discussion leaders:Artificial Intelligence: Leveraging AI Will Be Paramount to Future SuccessDiscussion Leaders:Monica Hernandez, Founder and CEO, MAS Global ConsultingAlejandro Martinez-Cuartas, CEO at Propelling TechRichard Ricks, Founder and CEO, Silver Tree ServicesKatrina Rosseini, Founder and CEO, ImmutiverseAngel Investor Network: Find Innovation; Mentor EntrepreneursDiscussion Leaders:Adria Ferrier, Co-Founder and CEO, ElayneGil Kerbs, Founder, NewtMichael Poisel, Director, PCI VenturesGlenn Wong, Associate Director, Alliances, MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence LaboratoryBoard Connection Network: Find a Board SeatDiscussion Leader:George Bradt, Chairman & Founder, PrimeGenesisMerger and Acquisition Network: Find & Integrate M&A OpportunitiesDiscussion Leaders:Jeff Ostenso, CEO, IronmarkElad Epstein, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Oberon SecuritiesEdward Newberry, Global Managing Partner, Squire Patton BoggsEilif Serck-Hanssen, CEO, Laureate Education Inc.Company Transformations: What to Do When You Have to Do ItDiscussion Leaders:Michael Castagna, CEO, Mannkind CorporationLacey Robinson, CEO and President, UnboundEdJoe Yaccarno, CEO and President, MTF BiologicsCustomer Centricity: Focus on Your Customer; Really Accelerate GrowthDiscussion Leader:Peter Fader, Professor of Marketing, Wharton Customer Analytics InitiativeData ROI and your knowledge GAPDiscussion Leader:Jessica DeVlieger, CEO, Incompass LabsShaun Ayrton, CEO, GaliniJeff Greenhouse, CEO, GlymrSamuel Martinez, Managing Director, Partner SDG GroupDigital Transformation: Unlock the Full Value of Your TechnologyDiscussion Leaders:Tammy Cooper, CEO, CFO & Chairman, TechnologentTony Doye, President, Silver Tree ServicesRajat Kapur, Founder and CEO, & MarketingVaibhav Srivastava, President of Healthcare, Insurance and Life Sciences (HIL), Innova SolutionsEnlightened Self-Interest: The ROI of Doing Good While Doing WellDiscussion Leaders:Steve Bilt, CEO, Smile Brands GroupAndres Ruzo, Founder, CEO and Executive Chairman, Link AmericaTimothy Sams, President, SUNY College at Old WestburyCarl Satterwhite, President and Owner, RCF GroupFamily Businesses: Unique Opportunities and ChallengesDiscussion Leaders:Janice Howroyd, CEO and Founder, The ActOne GroupChris Patsiga, CEO, Telaid IndustriesBernard Williams, President and COO, Fidelity Print CommunicationsEugene Holtzman, Founder and President, Mitchell MartinHealthcare: Provide Better Healthcare; Reduce Your CostsDiscussion Leaders:Jeff Bak, President and CEO, Imagine360Thomas Jensen, CEO, Allarity TherapeuticsFrank McGillin, CEO, The Clinic by Cleveland ClinicAriel Dominguez, CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder, HealthBirdLiquidity Events: Evaluating the OptionsDiscussion Leaders:Elizabeth Broomfield, Partner, Aquitaine CapitalTerrence G. Gohl, Former CEO, Horizon Global CorporationBill Haddad, Partner, VenableJohn Smith, Former CEO, Icon ParkingRisk Management: Cyber Security and Trade SecretsDiscussion Leaders:Russell Beck, Founding Partner, Beck Reed RidenLarry Letow, CEO US, CyberCXRyan McKamie, CEO and Co-Founder, Certus Cybersecurity Solutions LLCFred Henke, Founder and CEO, The Hencke GroupStrategy for Growth: How to Achieve and Manage Explosive GrowthDiscussion Leaders:Amelia Nickerson, CEO, First Step StaffingDonald Roberts, CEO, Caracal CorpSejal Shah, CEO, TotalMedKathryn Ritchie, CEO, Ignition InstituteTalent Management: Recruit, Develop, and Retain Your PeopleDiscussion Leaders:Cathrine Candland, CEO, nextSource Inc.Joe Hart, President and CEO, Dale Carnegie & Associates, Inc.Mike Iapalucci, Middle Market National Sales Director, InsperityMichelle Stuntz, President, Consulting and Advisory Services, ZRG PartnersYoung Professional Connection: Talk About Gen Z with Gen ZDiscussion Leaders:Ethan Hecker, Global Strategic Sourcing, WayfairDavid Solomon, Vice President of Investments and Development, Northlake Development GroupKathleen Stengel, Former CEO, NeurabilitiesSophie Price, Director of Patient Growth and Strategic Integration, Allevio CareABOUT CEO CONNECTIONCEO Connection is the only membership organization in the world reserved exclusively for CEOs of Mid-Market companies with between $100 million and $3 billion in revenue. Designed to provide members with customized and personalized access to people, information, resources, and opportunities that will enhance members' careers, save members time, and make members money, CEOC connects members with the people members should meet, the resources members needs, and solutions to the unique challenges members face! With more than 17,000 mid-market CEOs in our community, CEOC functions as a proactive peer network where the connections are made for members.For more information, visit CEO Connection, and stay connected on Twitter @CEOConnection, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.