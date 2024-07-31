2024 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market Released by CEO Connection®
CEO Connection recognizes women who influence change, innovation and standards of excellence in mid-market companiesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO Connection®, announced today the 2024 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market, recognizing outstanding women executives at mid-market companies with annual sales between $100 million and $3 billion.
Launched in 2015 as part of its commitment to promoting gender equality in the Mid-Market, the CEO Connection Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market list recognizes outstanding women in the U.S. based on their ability to influence change, innovation, and standards for excellence at their companies. They are influencers, innovators, and pioneers who are motivated to succeed and challenge others to do the same.
Here are the 2024 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market (in alphabetical order):
* Wendy Barnes, CEO, RxBenefits
* Michelle Barton, President, Aristeo Construction Co.
* Yasmin Bhatia, CEO, Uplift Education
* Catherine Candland, CEO, NextSource
* Teresa Cheung, CEO , America Chung Nam LLC
* Kristin Corbitt, President & CEO, Mays Chemical Company
* Diane Gonzales, President, NETSYNC
* Wendy Gonzalez, CEO, Sama
* Susan Hakkarainen, Chairman & CEO, Lutron Electronics
* Holly Hulse, President & CEO, OFS Fitel LLC
* Catherine Jacobson, President & CEO, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin
* Barbara W. Joers, President & CEO, Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare
* Amanda Martin-Brock, CEO, Aris Water Solutions
* Audrey Mascarenhas, President & CEO, Quester Technology
* Denise Moriguchi, CEO, Uwajimaya Inc.
* Vera Muzzillo, CEO, Proforma
* Sharon Price John, President & CEO, Build a Bear
* Natalie Ruiz, CEO, Answer Connect
* Marsha Serlin, CEO, United Scrap Metal Inc.
* Priscilla Sims Brown, President & CEO, Amalgamated Bank
* Sima Sistani, Director & CEO, Weight Watchers
* Anjali Sud, CEO, Tubi
* Sara Klein Wagner, President & CEO, Jewish Hospital & St. Mary’s Healthcare,
* Anisa Telwar, Founder & CEO, Anisa International
* Mary Zappone, CEO, Sundyne
More than business trailblazers, the 2024 honoree list includes dedicated philanthropists and community leaders. Beyond their success in the Boardroom, each of these women have a story to tell. To view the bios of all the winners, visit The Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market.
"We are honored to recognize such a prestigious group of women who have truly made an impact on their company and have given back to their community," says Kenneth Beck, CEO of CEO Connection. "They personify the spirit of the Mid-Market and in the true symbiotic nature of the CEO Connection Community, recognizing these remarkable people also sets an example for future generations of women leaders."
ABOUT CEO CONNECTION:
CEO Connection is the only membership organization in the world reserved exclusively for CEOs of Mid-Market companies with between $100 million and $3 billion in revenue. Designed to provide you with customized and personalized access to people, information, resources, and opportunities that will enhance your career, save you time, and make you money, CEOC connects you with the people you should meet, the resources you need, and solutions to the unique challenges you face! With more than 17,000 mid-market CEOs in our community, CEOC functions as a proactive peer network where the connections are made for you.
For more information, visit CEO Connection (https://www.ceoconnection.com/)
