Marine Connection Launches De Antonio Yachts Miami

De Antonio Yachts Miami will be based at two South Florida locations and offers five innovative models from 28’ to 50’ with a new 60’ slated for 2025

Dealership Continues Strategic Expansion with De Antonio Yachts

Marine Connection has built a strong reputation since its founding in 1987, and we expect to further this legacy with the addition of De Antonio Yachts Miami” — Danny Goldenberg

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top ranked national retailer Marine Connection with 10 Florida locations announces the launch of De Antonio Yachts Miami , a fully owned subsidiary operating under the Marine Connection’s ownership structure, but with its own dedicated sales and service team. The new organization is making its official debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show on October 30, 2024, with a full in-water display of De Antonio Yachts at Bahia Mar Dock G, slips 720 – 724.De Antonio Yachts is a luxury motor yacht brand based in Barcelona, Spain, known for sleek, high-performance models with innovative hidden outboards and designs that merge versatility with a minimalistic aesthetic. De Antonio Yachts Miami represents five De Antonio models ranging from the 28’ day cruiser to the 50’ flagship yacht, with an avant-garde D60 underway and slated for 2025 introduction.“Marine Connection has built a strong reputation since its founding in 1987, and we expect to further this legacy with the addition of De Antonio Yachts Miami,” said Marine Connection CEO Danny Goldenberg. “Distinct from the high-volume model of Marine Connection with our 10 retail locations, De Antonio Yachts Miami is focused on a single brand with a boutique-style, personalized yacht buying experience offering a premium, concierge-level service befitting the exclusivity and sophistication of De Antonio Yachts.”Added Stanislas Chmielewski, co-founder of De Antonio Yachts, “We are thrilled to partner with Marine Connection to launch De Antonio Yachts Miami, which marks an exciting new chapter for our brand in the U.S. market. Marine Connection's unparalleled expertise and reputation, combined with our shared passion for innovation and cutting-edge design, make this a perfect fit for both organizations as well as for customers seeking both superior product and an exceptional ownership experience."Alejandro Velazquez has been appointed sales manager of De Antonio Yachts Miami. The product will be showcased and sold from two South Florida locations: the entire line will be featured exclusively at the RMK Merrill Stevens Shipyard on the Miami River, while Marine Connection’s Aventura Hi Lift location will display the smaller models and serve as an additional service center featuring certified Mercury Outboard technicians.Marine Connection’s marketing team is presently developing an expansive social media and marketing campaign to communicate the launch of their new brand. Following its Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show premiere, De Antonio Yachts Miami plans to host a December VIP event at its private Miami River facility and will participate in 2025 boat shows throughout the country.For more information about De Antonio Yachts Miami, visit the website at www.deantonioyachtsmiami.com or stop by 1270 NW 11th Street Miami, or call 305.921.9062.ABOUT MARINE CONNECTIONMarine Connection is a Florida marine powerhouse specializing in boat sales, service and repairs, with projected 2024 revenue of $120M+. The dealership owns ten locations including its corporate headquarters in West Palm Beach along with Aventura; Miami; Vero Beach; Stuart; Fort Lauderdale; Islamorada; Miami River and its two Boaters Exchange locations in Rockledge and New Smyrna Beach. In business since 1987, it has been under current ownership since 2010; has 120 employees statewide; and has earned top achievements including the 2021 #1 Dealer of the Year ranking by Boating Industry Magazine; 1 Overall Dealer in 2022 by Maverick Boat Group, Top Platinum Dealer in 2023 by Sea Hunt Boats, #1 Dealer in 2023 by Cobia Boats, Top Sales Dealer in 2022 by Cobalt Boats. Its West Palm Beach headquarters location has also earned the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas’ prestigious Five Star Marine Industry Certification Dealership recognition.

